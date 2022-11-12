scorecardresearch
Mammootty-Jyotika’s Kaathal The Core releases first look poster. See here

Directed by Jeo Baby of The Great Indian Kitchen fame, Kaathal The Core looks like a feel-good romantic drama.

First-look poster of Kaathal The CoreFirst-look poster of Kaathal The Core is here.

The first-look poster of Kaathal The Core was unveiled on social media by the film’s lead actor Mammooty on Saturday. The poster features the Malayalam superstar and the film’s co-lead actor Jyotika sitting and having a laugh on the porch of their house.

Going by the modest poster, looks like Kaathal will be a light-hearted rom-com about a middle-aged couple.

Kaathal – The Core, directed by Jeo Baby, went on floors last month with Mammootty. The film marks Jyotika’s third Malayalam film and her first with Mammukka.

Kaathal is written by Adarsh Sukumaran and Paulson Skaria. The cinematography is handled by Salu K Thomas. Mathews Pulikan has composed the music for the film, and is co-produced by Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan’s banners MammoottyKampany and WayFarer Films.

The film has created a lot of hype among Malayalam cinema fans as it has brought together three talented personalities together. On top of that, audiences are also looking forward to what Jeo Baby, who has earned critical acclaim with films The Great Indian Kitchen and Kilometers Kilometers, has in store this time.

ALSO READ |Mammootty-Jyothika’s Kaathal impresses Suriya: ‘From day one, this film’s idea…’

Mammootty is presently basking in the success of his last film Rorschach. Other than Kaathal, he has Lijo Jose’s Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam and B. Unnikrishnan’s Christopher in the pipeline.

