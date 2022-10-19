Mammootty-Jyothika’s Kaathal impresses Suriya: ‘From day one, this film’s idea…’

Actor-filmmaker Suriya seems to be mighty impressed with the first look poster of Kaathal -The Core, featuring Jyothika and Malayalam superstar Mammootty. Sharing the film’s poster on his social media, he shared, “From day one, this film’s idea & every step taken by Dir Jeo Baby & team @MKampanyOffl is so good!! Wishing @mammukka , Jo and team the best for @kaathalthecore. Happy happy birthday Jo!!! (sic).”

Kaathal was announced on Tuesday coinciding with Jyothika’s 44th birthday. The poster features a grainy, vintage photo of Jyothika and Mammootty as a young couple. While it’s hard to decipher what the filmmakers are trying to convey, the poster’s effectiveness in kindling our curiosity cannot be denied.

Directed by Jeo Baby, Kaathal is written by Adarsh Sukumaran and Paulson Skaria. The film marks the first onscreen collaboration between Mammootty and Jyothika.

From day one, this film’s idea & every step taken by Dir JeoBaby & team @MKampanyOffl is so good!! Wishing @mammukka , Jo n team the best for @kaathalthecore . Happy happy birthday Jo!!! pic.twitter.com/SnavBrjGGm — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) October 18, 2022

Jeo Baby became a household name after his last directorial outing The Great Indian Kitchen made waves across the nation. The film, which was released directly on OTT platforms during the lockdown in 2021, struck a chord with the viewers as it explored patriarchy in a regular household.

Mammootty, meanwhile, is basking in the success of his last film Rorschach. The supernatural revenge thriller released two weeks ago and is still running in cinemas. Even though the film had a slow start at the box office, it garnered a lot of attention on the back of raving reviews from critics. Besides playing the lead role, Mammootty also bankrolled this film under his home banner Mammoottykampany. Mammootty will also be producing Kaathal.