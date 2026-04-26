Mammootty initially had reservations about Patriot; Rajiv Menon compares film to The Bourne Identity

If there’s anything Malayalam movie audiences are certain about regarding director Mahesh Narayanan’s Patriot at the moment, it’s that the film won’t follow the obsolete formulas and worn-out templates usually adopted by filmmakers when crafting multi-starrers. Despite marking the on-screen reunion of superstars Mohanlal and Mammootty in central roles after 17 years since Joshiy’s Twenty:20 (2008), audiences are confident that the movie won’t be just another star vehicle.

From its promotional materials, it’s also evident that Patriot will be the industry’s biggest spy thriller yet. Opening up about the project, megastar Mammootty noted that the Mahesh Narayanan directorial will prove that Malayalam cinema can produce films on such a grand scale.

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‘Patriot will appear that it’s been mounted on a much larger scale than it actually is’

“It will demonstrate that Malayalam cinema can also make a movie on such a massive canvas, like how Hollywood, Bollywood, Telugu and Tamil industries have been doing for the longest time. It will give the feeling that the film has been mounted on a significantly larger scale than it actually has been,” Mammootty pointed out during a session titled “Patriot Legends Hangout,” organised as part of the movie’s promotions.

He was accompanied by his Patriot co-stars Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, and Rajiv Menon. The movie’s director, Mahesh Narayanan, and composer Sushin Shyam were also present, and actor-ad filmmaker Prakash Varma took on the responsibility of interviewing the whole team.

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‘Patriot not written with any particular actor in mind’

Discussing the birth of Patriot and how it gained an initial form, Mahesh Narayanan revealed that he never writes a script with any particular actor in mind, giving him more agency and freedom over the work. “After it took shape, I approached Mammootty. He was the first actor I told the story to. Although Patriot is a plot-driven movie, it unravels alongside the character of Daniel James (played by Mammootty),” the director explained.

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However, Mammootty wasn’t very confident in the project initially, as he had doubts about the film’s scale. “After I started narrating the story to him, Mammootty began having doubts, worried over its scale and wondering how we would pull it off,” Mahesh shared.

He added, “Then he asked me who all would play the remaining characters in the film, and I suggested a few names like Kunchacko Boban and Fahadh Faasil, albeit being unsure if they would come on board. I basically wanted to pitch Patriot to Mammootty first and then approach other actors. After hearing everything, he told me to start talking to the aforementioned actors for the other characters.”

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Rajiv Menon compares Patriot to The Bourne Identity

Although Patriot explores a significant theme that required a massive budget, the director noted that he has not made any tweaks to the film in accordance with market-mandated trends. “No one has been presented as stars in the film; they are just characters,” he added.

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Adding to the conversation, Rajiv Menon pointed out that Patriot progresses at a relentless pace. “Upon hearing the narration, it sounded like The Bourne Identity. It has one set piece after another.”

Also starring Nayanthara, Darshana Rajendran, Revathy, and Zarin Shihab in key roles, Patriot is scheduled to hit the screens on Friday, May 1.