Mammootty’s horror drama The Priest to premiere on Amazon Prime from April 14

The Priest, starring Mammootty in the lead role, is all set for a digital premiere. The horror film starring the actor as an exorcist will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from April 14.

The film had hit the theatres in Kerala on March 11 and it opened in cinemas in the other parts of the country on March 19. The film was declared a hit as it opened to packed houses in Kerala and kept the cash registers ringing at the box office.

The Priest also starred Manju Warrier, Nikhila Vimal, Sreenath Bhasi, Saniya Iyappan and Jagadish. Directed by newcomer Jofin T. Chacko, it was written by Shyam Menon and Deepu Pradeep.

Excited about the film’s digital premiere, director Chacko shared, “Mammootty was my first choice for Father Benedict’s character in the film and he proved that there couldn’t have been a better choice than him. It is a dream come true moment for any filmmaker to work with such versatile stars like Mammootty and Manju Warrier on a debut project.”

He added, “I feel fortunate to get the two of the most loved South stars together on the screen. Now after its successful theatrical release, I can’t wait for its digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video, which will help movie lovers across 240 countries and territories to watch the film.”

The Priest received a mixed response from the audience and critics. Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R was underwhelmed after watching it and wrote in his review, “Jofin should have demonstrated more courage in pushing the scenes involving exorcism. Benedict performing his new-age exorcism with some fancy gadgets feels very superficial. It is like you buckle up for a nightmarish ride, but all you get is a watered-down version of a trip to a scary house at your nearest mall.”