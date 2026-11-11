Debuted opposite Mammootty, rejected Mohanlal film, but Athira quit cinema for catering business

Not many are lucky enough to make their debut opposite superstars. But Athira did, and that too, playing the heroine of Mammootty, one of the most renowned and revered actors in the country. Yet, her career was short-lived, as she voluntarily bid goodbye to the industry in just about three years, eventually shifting her focus to a catering business.

It apparently wasn’t a lack of opportunities that prompted Athira to step away from the limelight; certain bitter experiences played a part in her departure.

Athira’s journey in Malayalam cinema

Born Ramya, she began her career in modelling. During this time, she got the opportunity to play the female lead opposite Mammootty in director Vinayan’s Dadasahib (2000). Interestingly, on the very day Vinayan confirmed her for Dadasahib, Ramya apparently received an offer to play the key role of Aleena in director Sibi Malayil’s Mohanlal-starrer Devadoothan (2000). However, since she had already committed to the Mammootty starrer, she turned the latter down.