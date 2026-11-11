Debuted opposite Mammootty, rejected Mohanlal film, but Athira quit cinema for catering business

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Not many are lucky enough to make their debut opposite superstars. But Athira did, and that too, playing the heroine of Mammootty, one of the most renowned and revered actors in the country. Yet, her career was short-lived, as she voluntarily bid goodbye to the industry in just about three years, eventually shifting her focus to a catering business.
It apparently wasn’t a lack of opportunities that prompted Athira to step away from the limelight; certain bitter experiences played a part in her departure.
Athira’s journey in Malayalam cinema
Born Ramya, she began her career in modelling. During this time, she got the opportunity to play the female lead opposite Mammootty in director Vinayan’s Dadasahib (2000). Interestingly, on the very day Vinayan confirmed her for Dadasahib, Ramya apparently received an offer to play the key role of Aleena in director Sibi Malayil’s Mohanlal-starrer Devadoothan (2000). However, since she had already committed to the Mammootty starrer, she turned the latter down.
That wasn’t the only opportunity she lost. Ramya was reportedly approached to play the heroine opposite Dileep in Ee Parakkum Thalika (2001), but that fell through because she was taller than expected. Nevertheless, she drew attention with her performance as Athira in Dadasahib and adopted her character’s name as her screen name.
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She subsequently appeared in films such as Kalabhavan Mani’s Karumadikkuttan (2001), Jagadish’s Bharthavudyogam (2001), Nishanth Sagar’s Kakkinakshathram (2002), and Suresh Gopi’s http://www.Anukutumbam.com (2002). Although her roles in these movies, except for Bharthavudyogam, weren’t significant, Athira used all of them to establish herself in the industry.
‘Cinema is a trap’
However, during this time, she purportedly faced deeply distressing experiences within the industry that scarred her significantly. “Cinema is a trap. The [respectful] faces many showed on screen or in casual conversation were not what they revealed when speaking closely. They had no hesitation in directly proposing or discussing indecent things. Yes, there are many good people in cinema, but such [bad] people also exist,” she told Manorama Online in a 2024 interview.
Mentioning that not everyone will have the strength to overcome such ordeals, Athira revealed that she even considered suicide at one point. “In the end, I simply walked away from everything in one go. I abandoned my phone number so nobody could reach me. I was terrified even to step outside. It took me several years to return to normalcy,” she shared.
A new beginning
After spending just about three years in the industry, Athira quit cinema completely and began focusing on building a life for herself. At 23, she married her relative, Vishnu Namboothiri, and they eventually had two children together. Athira also shared that his love and compassion were what helped her abandon her suicidal thoughts and embrace life again.
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Vishnu ran a catering business, and Athira eventually joined him. During the same interview, she also revealed that she completed a beautician course and started taking up freelance assignments from home. She affirmed that she will never return to the film industry.