Mammootty had to convince Karuppu actor Indrans to buy a smartphone

With the release of director RJ Balaji’s Karuppu, the Tamil film industry — which had been struggling since the beginning of 2026, with no major big-ticket films achieving massive success — has sprung to life, and a festive spirit has gripped theatres across the state. Among the many elements in the movie that opened to acclaim, the most notable is actor Indrans, whose performance has been earning massive appreciation.

One of the finest character actors in contemporary Malayalam cinema, Indrans is slowly expanding his horizons and finally gaining the widespread fame and recognition that are long overdue. Despite being part of Tinseltown since the early 1980s, he was often typecast in comedic roles for the longest time, where his physique and appearance were used as the butt of jokes.

Cinema Anatomy | Kammatipaadam might be the unsung brutal history of every big city that ever existed

However, today’s young directors have consistently helped him push his boundaries by offering him a wide range of roles across starkly different genres. And needless to say, Indrans has been knocking it out of the park almost every single time.

Indrans’s iconic Google Pay scene in Karuppu

Among the several moments in Karuppu that have impressed and moved the audience, one instance stands out — an emotional Sukumaran (Indrans) breaking down in front of lawyer Karuppuswamy (Suriya), lamenting that he doesn’t know how to use Google Pay. Over the past few days, social media has been abuzz with this scene, and many have been praising the actor for his tear-jerking performance here.

In a recent interview, Indrans revealed that the words reflect his own reality, as he still doesn’t know how to use digital payment applications. “Even now, I don’t know how to use Google Pay. Honestly, I don’t. I bought a smartphone only recently,” he reportedly told Cineulagam.

Mammootty convinced Indrans to buy a smartphone

He further shared that Malayalam megastar Mammootty convinced him to buy a smartphone. Indrans mentioned that he used to give his son’s number to everyone earlier, and that the latter used to handle messages for him. “Once, Mammootty sir called me regarding something. He asked my son to hand over the phone to me and said, ‘If I want to tell you something confidential, can I tell it through him?’ He then asked why I never answered my own phone. That is how I ended up buying a smartphone. But even now, I don’t know how to use it properly,” Indrans added.

Story continues below this ad

Must Read | Suresh Gopi became Kerala’s superstar, Andhra’s supreme star with a film Mammootty rejected

The 70-year-old actor made his foray into the film industry in 1981 as a costume designer before transitioning to acting. Since then, he has been part of Malayalam cinema, appearing in small and comedic roles.

However, over the past few years, he has played several notable characters, emerging as one of the most versatile actors in contemporary Malayalam cinema. Indrans received a Special Mention at the 69th National Film Awards for his performance in director Rojin Thomas’ Home (2021).

Karuppu box office collection

Headlined by Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, Karuppu currently ranks as the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026. According to Dream Warrior Pictures, which produced the action drama, Karuppu has already entered the Rs 300 crore club, becoming Suriya’s biggest box-office success thus far.