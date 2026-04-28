‘Dear Angelo…’: Mammootty greets a 4-year-old experiencing hearing for the first time

“Mone, Angelo (Dear Angelo)…” The four-year-old was startled by the unprecedented experience. Not just because someone was calling out to him, but because this was the first time he had heard a voice in his small life. As the person continued speaking, a smile appeared on Angelo’s face. He knew that man; he had seen his face in many places. It was Mammootty.

After four years of a life surrounded by silence, Angelo can finally start hearing from now on, as his cochlear implantation surgery is complete and successful. The multi-lakh process was accomplished with assistance from the Kaathodu Kaathoram cochlear implantation programme, launched by the Care and Share International Foundation, founded by Mammootty, in association with Rajagiri Hospital in Aluva. Angelo was the first beneficiary of the scheme, introduced to help children with hearing impairments hailing from financially disadvantaged families.

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‘I am Mammootty…’

As he sat down with his parents and medical staff at the hospital to test the implant, Angelo was greeted with a pre-recorded message from Mammootty. “Dear Angelo… You haven’t heard anyone call your name until now, have you? I am Mammootty, who acts in movies. Haven’t you seen me on TV? Mammootty… I am that Mammukka. Now you can hear clearly. Study well, love your father and mother, and grow up to be a good boy for everyone. I am so happy. Wish you all the best,” the Malayalam megastar told him.

Revealing how they found out about Angelo’s hearing impairment, Angelo’s mother, Ansha, told Onmanorama, “Angelo was a very active kid and he would even speak a few words, so we never noticed anything wrong, till a year and a half when we started seeing some differences. We approached a few doctors and hospitals, but they were of the opinion that he was past three years old, and it was quite impossible to take the corrective measures. We were really devastated and even lost all hope till we saw an advertisement regarding the project Kaathodu Kathoram. We reached out to the project coordinator and the team soon started following up with us.”

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Angelo’s sister expresses wish to meet Mammootty

She added, “We are still not sure if he was born without hearing ability or if it was a disability that happened after a few years. But this cochlear implant has renewed our hope.” Their family hails from Chemmannar in Idukki district, and both Ansha and her husband, Jaison, are farmers.

Although the implant surgery was conducted a month ago, the doctors were waiting for his wounds to heal before switching on the cochlear implant. “We were overjoyed, and it felt even more special because Angelo got to hear Mammootty’s voice first.” Ansha shared her elation. She further mentioned that Angelo’s elder sister was sobbing as she witnessed the little one’s reaction to hearing Mammootty’s voice. “She was crying the entire time. After that, she started saying she wants to see Mammukka in real life,” she added.