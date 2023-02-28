scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Mammootty gets all nostalgic as he goes back to Maharaja’s College to film The Kannur Squad: ‘Time flies but the excitement…’

Malayalam superstar Mammootty visits his college once again and says how the excitement of being in college never diminishes.

MammoottyMammootty at his Maharaja's college (Image_ Instagram_Mammootty)
Malayalam superstar Mammootty visited his college, Ernakulam-based Maharaja’s College, after a long time for the shoot of his upcoming film The Kannur Squad. The actor was taken over by nostalgia, which is evident from the clip he shared on social media.

In the clip, Mammukka is seen entering the college and exploring the library where he once used to spend a lot of time. He also found an old college magazine that was published during his time. The magazine also had his picture with the caption, “Lives…not acts.”

The video was accompanied by a voiceover of the star. He said, “I never thought I’d visit Maharaja’s College for a film shoot. After many years, that has happened. Mammootty, who was not an actor, became familiar with stories and characters and was encouraged to dream in Maharaja’s College library.”

“Out of curiosity, I searched for an old college magazine in the library. Perhaps, my photo was published for the first time in the college magazine. People enquired about those times in college. Time flies but the excitement of being in college never diminishes. The journey from the photo in the magazine to the photo clicked using the mobile,” the actor added.

A post shared by Mammootty (@mammootty)

Also Read |B Unnikrishnan: ‘My political views do not align with that of Christopher, but…’

Kannur Squad is directed by Robbie Varghese Raj, the cinematographer of Mammootty’s Puthyaniyam and The Great Father. The film is produced by Mammootty himself.

Besides Kannur Squad, Mammootty has Kaathal: The Core with Jyotika, and Kadugannawa Oru Yatra in the pipeline.

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 15:27 IST
For man behind gene-edited babies, a rocky return to science

