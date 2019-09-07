Ganagandharvan trailer: Mammootty is delightful as a common man

On the occasion of Mammootty’s 68th birthday on Saturday, the makers of Ganagandharvan released the trailer of the actor’s upcoming film. Directed by Ramesh Pisharody, the film also stars debutant Vanditha Manoharan.

Mammootty is introduced as a singer named Ullas in the trailer. An aspiring singer, Ullas leads his life as an “ordinary man” till he gets caught up in a police case. The plot details aren’t revealed in this two-minute trailer but we get a glimpse of the star’s humble portrayal of his character and it is endearing and delightful.

Ganagandharvan means ‘The King of music’ and the film seems to have a good balance of comedy and drama.

Manoj K Jayan, Dharmajan, Suresh Krishna, Ashokan, Innocent, Mukesh, Athulya and Sudheer Karamana will be seen playing supporting characters in the film. Deepak Dev has composed the music for the film while Lijo Paul and Alagappan N have taken care of the editing and cinematography respectively. The lyrics are written by Rafeeq Ahmed and Santhosh Varma. The film is bankrolled by Ramesh Pisharody and ICHAIS Productions.

Mammootty was last seen playing the role of a cop in Unda. He also made a cameo appearance in the school-drama, Pathinettam Padi.