Dulquer Salmaan shares first look of Mammootty’s film Bheeshma, see photos

Dulquer Salmaan on Sunday took to his Instagram account to share the first look of his father and actor Mammootty’s upcoming film Bheeshma. In the photos, Mammootty sports an intense look. He is dressed in a black shirt and a grey coloured veshti.

Along with the photos, Dulquer wrote, “Presenting to you the exciting first look of Bheeshma. How epic does this look. When this team comes together I go back to being a fan boy watching Big B wide eyed. I can’t wait to watch this slick entertainer on the big screen. All the best to Amalettan and the entire team. #fanboyfirst #mydaddystrongest #aintnobodylikehim #megastar #amalneerad #bheeshma #thekindamovieswewaitfor.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

Bheeshma is the second collaboration of director Amal Neerad and actor Mammootty. They had earlier collaborated on the 2007 film Big B.

Mammootty too shared the poster with the hashtag #BheeshmaParvam. Other details about the cast and crew are yet to be announced.

Mammootty will be seen next in The Priest, which will hit screens on March 4. Directed by newcomer Jofin T. Chacko, from a script written by Shyam Menon and Deepu Pradeep, the film is said to be a mystery thriller. The Priest also stars Manju Warrier, Nikhila Vimal, Sreenath Bhasi, Saniya Iyappan and Jagadish.