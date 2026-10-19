Mammootty’s first heroine, Anjali Naidu did ‘erotic films’ for survival before vanishing

Although it wasn’t his debut film, iconic director KG George’s Mela (1980) was the movie that put Mammootty on the map. After uncredited roles in Anubhavangal Paalichakal (1971) and Kalachakram (1973), as well as a forgettable supporting role in Vilkkanundu Swapnangal (1980), Mela gave him a recognisable identity, as his performance as Vijayan, a bike jumper, drew widespread attention. It was also the first movie in which Mammootty had a heroine, Anjali Naidu.

Technically, Govindankutty (Raghu) is Mela’s hero, and Anjali plays his wife, Sharada. However, as the story progresses, Sharada falls for Vijayan, and they eventually become a couple. The tragic drama ends with Govindankutty jumping to his death, creating an opportunity for his close friend Vijayan and Sharada to unite.

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Mammootty and Anjali even shared a song in the movie, “Manassoru Manthrika,” though it wasn’t a typical romantic track. Not just Mammootty, but Raghu and Anjali also received widespread acclaim for their performances in the tragic drama.

Mammootty’s heroine in Malayalam cinema’s first Rs 1-cr grosser

She subsequently appeared in notable roles in a handful of Malayalam movies and even played the female lead in the industry’s first Rs 1-crore grosser. However, her career lasted less than a decade, and she eventually faded away, never to be seen again.

Nevertheless, during the peak of her career, Anjali was a sensation among youngsters, thanks in part to her incredible beauty and intense eyes.

Anjali Naidu as Sharada in director KG George’s Mela. (Screenshot: YouTube/MZmalayalammoviecafe) Anjali Naidu as Sharada in director KG George’s Mela. (Screenshot: YouTube/MZmalayalammoviecafe)

Anjali, a native of Andhra Pradesh, had appeared in minor roles in Tamil and Telugu films earlier. According to Manorama Online, KG George spotted her in one of those movies and cast her as the female lead in Mela. Although the tragic drama was a box-office failure, Mammootty quickly gained attention and began landing bigger roles in bigger films. However, that wasn’t the case for Anjali.

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She subsequently appeared in movies such as Thakilu Kottampuram (1981), starring Prem Nazir and Mohanlal, Ankachamayam (1982), Kayam (1982), and Mylanji (1982). She appeared again as Mammootty’s heroine in legendary director IV Sasi’s Ee Nadu (1982), reportedly the first Malayalam film to gross over Rs 1 crore. In the movie, the duo had a proper romantic song together, “Maanathe Hoori Pole.”

Post-Ee Nadu career

Although Ee Nadu catapulted Mammootty and many other actors to further heights, Anjali couldn’t capitalise on its success. She subsequently appeared in movies such as Koodevide (1983), Manassariyathe (1984), Amme Narayana (1984), Paavam Poornima (1984), Vetta (1984), Thidamb (1986), and Vamban (1987). IV Sasi’s Ithrayum Kaalam (1987) marked her last feature film appearance. In seven years, she did fewer than 20 films.

Reportedly, Anjali eventually had to act even in B-grade erotic films for survival. However, she couldn’t find sustained success there either. She then returned to her native state of Andhra Pradesh. No one knows what happened to her afterwards.

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Where is Anjali Naidu now?

Although it was rumoured that she appeared in a few Telugu films and television serials after leaving Malayalam cinema, this has not been confirmed. There are also unverified reports that she now lives in Australia with her family.

Anjali Naidu’s career proves that a solid debut and appearances in big films alone can’t guarantee a long, successful career in the film industry.

Disclaimer: This content is for general information purposes only and is not intended to replace professional, medical, or financial advice.