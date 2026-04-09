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Mammootty exposes the truth behind his appearance in Dulquer Salmaan-backed Lokah Chapter 1
Mammootty clarified that he never agreed to act in Lokah, stating that only his voice was requested and that the hand seen in the film is not his.
Mammootty has set the record straight on his involvement in his son Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming film Lokah, and the clarification came wrapped in the kind of dry wit that only he can pull off.
During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Mammootty was asked about Dulquer Salmaan’s earlier remark that he cannot take his father’s participation in Lokah franchise for granted. Dulquer had said he has to earn a “yes” from his father.
Mammootty’s response told a different story entirely. He said nobody officially approached him to act in Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra. What happened instead was that Dulquer’s Salmaan’s manager, described also as his friend, reached out and asked Mammootty to lend his voice. That was the extent of his involvement.
“The hand used in the film is not mine,” the superstar said. He added that it was the film’s team that told audiences the hand and voice belonged to him. According to Mammootty, nobody came to him with any formal request to act. He quipped, “Actually, they cheated me.”
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When asked about Dulquer Salmaan’s remark that his father Mammootty was proud but not yet convinced about taking on the role in the Lokah franchise, he did not deny it, but quickly reframed the conversation.
“I told them, not only if I am convinced, if at all I convinced you, I have to convince you about my fees,” he said, bringing some laughter into what could have otherwise read as a family matter played out in public.
Lokah, directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan, stars Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen, Sandy, Chandu Salim Kumar and Arun Kurian. Mammootty is credited in the role of Moothon. The movie is currently the highest grossing Malayalam flm of all time, earning over Rs 300 crore at the worldwide box office.