Mammootty exposes the truth behind his appearance in Dulquer Salmaan-backed Lokah Chapter 1

Mammootty has set the record straight on his involvement in his son Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming film Lokah, and the clarification came wrapped in the kind of dry wit that only he can pull off.

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Mammootty was asked about Dulquer Salmaan’s earlier remark that he cannot take his father’s participation in Lokah franchise for granted. Dulquer had said he has to earn a “yes” from his father.

Mammootty’s response told a different story entirely. He said nobody officially approached him to act in Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra. What happened instead was that Dulquer’s Salmaan’s manager, described also as his friend, reached out and asked Mammootty to lend his voice. That was the extent of his involvement.