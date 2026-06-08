How Mammootty’s real debut movie got shelved and MT Vasudevan Nair saved his career

Mammootty’s career exemplifies the popular adage “hard work pays off.” Despite having no prior connection to the entertainment industry and initially possessing a very limited skill set, Mammootty persevered, honing his craft, and eventually rose through the ranks to become a formidable thespian and a megastar in Malayalam cinema.

In a career spanning over five decades, he has appeared in more than 400 films across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English, winning the National Film Award for Best Actor three times, the second-most by any artiste in the country, a record he shares with Kamal Haasan and Ajay Devgn.

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The shelved debut and MT Vasudevan Nair’s timely intervention

Although Mammootty made his on-screen debut in director KS Sethumadhavan’s Anubhavangal Paalichakal (1971), which featured Sathyan, Prem Nazir, and Sheela, it wasn’t until 1980 that Mammootty earned his first credited role. This came in Azad’s Vilkkanundu Swapnangal (1980), penned by Jnanpith awardee MT Vasudevan Nair, in which the name “Mammootty” first appeared on screen in the cast list on the title card.

However, Vilkkanundu Swapnangal wasn’t the movie that was supposed to launch the actor’s career; he had previously signed on to play a key role in another Malayalam film, also penned by MT. Unfortunately, that film was never completed. Titled Devalokam, it was supposed to feature Sabu and Jayamala in lead roles and was to be produced by Janasakthi Films.

After Devalokam was shelved, MT himself offered Mammootty a small role in Vilkkanundu Swapnangal, ensuring he didn’t go unnoticed. He then played a major role in legendary filmmaker KG George’s Mela (1980) and hasn’t had to look back since.

Mammootty recalls early rejections

In a recent interview with All India Radio News after winning the Padma Bhushan, the acting legend talked about his early years in the industry, when he faced significant struggles trying to make a lasting impression on the audience.

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Mammootty recently won the Padma Bhushan. (Credit: X/@airnewsalerts) Mammootty recently won the Padma Bhushan. (Credit: X/@airnewsalerts)

He recalled, “My father actually wanted me to become a doctor. Incidentally, I became a lawyer, and finally, I’m an actor. But when I saw my first film on the screen, I knew that was what I wanted to do from then on. I began craving it and struggling, trying and dreaming. I initially tried small bits, appearing in one or two scenes, or 2-3 shots. Afterwards, I began working as a lawyer. Meanwhile, I got married, and it was after that that I got my first proper role.”

Mammootty’s long road to becoming a ‘perfect actor’

Mammootty continued, “However, that film (Devalokam) was not completed, fortunately or unfortunately. Amid all that, I also did amateur theatre and was a mimicry artiste, too. Whenever I got time, I did plays. But my passion was movies. I was struggling to meet the directors. Whoever saw me, found some fault with me, and rejected me.”

“There were quite a few sad moments like that. But finally, MT met me. He had some confidence in me, and he offered me a chance. Then I began studying the media and the techniques. It took me a long time to become an actor. But to become a ‘perfect actor,’ it takes more years. No character can challenge me now because I have passion, dedication, and honesty (towards my craft). I always wanted to become an actor rather than a star. I am still an actor and want to remain so,” he added.

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Betting on the youth: Why Mammootty continues to launch debutants

During the conversation, Mammootty also opened up about his habit of launching debutants. “I encourage a lot of newcomers, particularly directors. Youngsters, I believe, will have something different to do with me. I don’t want to miss it.”

Mammootty was most recently seen in director Mahesh Narayanan’s Patriot, which marked his on-screen reunion with fellow superstar Mohanlal in key roles after 17 years since Twenty:20 (2008). Mammootty and his wife, Sulfath, have two children: Surumi, a painter, and Dulquer Salmaan, an actor.