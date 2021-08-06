Mammootty completes 50 years in the film industry: Mohanlal, Dulquer and others share heartfelt messages

Malayalam superstar Mammootty on Friday clocked 50 years in the film industry. His family members and colleagues took to social media to congratulate him on the big feat.

One of the first celebrities to wish him was close friend and contemporary Mohanlal. Sharing a heartwarming picture where he is seen kissing ‘brother’ Mammootty, Mohanlal recalled that they have worked in 55 films. The actor also said that he was looking forward to working with him in many more projects.

“Today, my brother completes 50 glorious years in the film industry. I feel so proud to have shared the screen with him in 55 memorable films and looking forward to many more. Congratulations Ichakka!,” Mohanlal tweeted.

Mammootty’s son Dulquer Salmaan also penned a long note on his father’s cinematic journey. Noting down his many qualities, the Charlie actor mentioned that while his father may dislike celebrating his career milestones, “50 years of the most illustrious and glorious of careers is no small accomplishment.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

Dulquer further wrote, “Every day I count my blessings. Cause I get to see touch and hold the man outside of celluloid. And witness his life. Live under his greatness. His light. Experience the warmth and love people have for you. Hear your stories from the people whose lives you’ve touched. I could write a book on you. But for now I’ll stop at this.”

The doting son also reminisced his father’s journey and his love for cinema. He wrote that the superstar still maintains to date that ‘he needs cinema more than cinema needs him’.

Prithviraj, Sukumaran, Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese among others also wished Mammootty. Sharing a picture of himself and Mammootty, Prithviraj wrote, ”50 years of absolute commitment to the craft and medium! Half a century of one of world cinema’s greats! @mammukka.”

Calling himself an ‘ardent fan’, Nivin tweeted, “An actor par excellence and an inspiration for many across the country. Five decades of sheer brilliance.@mammukka, we love you, — Your ardent fan!

Check out posts of celebrities wishing Mammootty on his glorious feat:

50 years of absolute commitment to the craft and medium! Half a century of one of world cinema’s greats! @mammukka pic.twitter.com/S9lUZ74RMb — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) August 6, 2021

Wishing my dearest @mammukka for completing his Golden Jubilee in the film industry. This is no ordinary achievement. Your passion, hardwork, perserverence, determination and honesty got you where you are! pic.twitter.com/7AKNJbehxa — R Sarath Kumar (@realsarathkumar) August 6, 2021

@mammukka 50years of incredible journey and wishing you many many more years of successful films and great health. pic.twitter.com/l0KuIsI2yI — ravi k. chandran (@dop007) August 6, 2021

Mammootty was last seen in the political thriller One. He has Agent and Bheeshma Parvam in his kitty.