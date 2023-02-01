scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Mammootty’s Christopher gets release date

Mammootty's action-packed investigative thriller Christopher is directed by B. Unnikrishnan.

Mammootty's Christopher will hit cinema halls on February 9.

Malayalam superstar Mammootty’s much-awaited film Christopher has got a release date. The action-packed investigative thriller will hit cinema halls on February 9.

Christopher has received a U/A certificate and will have a worldwide release. The makers also shared a poster of the film, with Mammootty donning a brown shirt with matching denim. The superstar also flaunts a moustache and gives a serious look to the camera. The promo of the movie that released recently carried the tagline – ‘Biography of a vigilante cop’.

Watch |Christopher teaser: Mammootty promises an action-packed investigative thriller, watch video

 

In the film, Mammootty essays the role of DPCAW Chief Christopher. The movie marks director B Unnikrishnan and Mammootty’s reunion after a gap of 13 years. Their last film together was Pramani in 2010.

Apart from Mammootty, Christopher also features Vinay Rai, Amala Paul, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Dileesh Pothan and Siddique.

Christopher, written by Udaykrishna, will clash with Mohanlal’s cult film Spadikam which is set to re-release on February 9.

First published on: 01-02-2023 at 19:41 IST
