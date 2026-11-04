Mammootty’s car once hit a 10-year-old boy; Sreeraman feared crowd would ‘thrash’ him

Beyond cinema, Mammootty’s fascination with cars is also well known among Malayalees. A serious car enthusiast with a personal collection referred to as “369 Garage,” the megastar has an impressive lineup of cars, all of which share the same number, 369 — hence the name of the garage. Recently, veteran actor VK Sreeraman, one of Mammootty’s closest friends, took a trip down memory lane and recalled travelling in one of the megastar’s cars, which hit a 10-year-old boy.

The incident happened about four decades ago when the duo was on their way to Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu for a shoot. Revealing that the boy escaped unhurt, Sreeraman shared that he was, however, scared that the crowd might spare Mammootty and attack him instead.

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When Mammootty’s car hit an Ooty schoolboy

“This is a story — no, a real incident — that took place about 40 years ago. During the shoot of director VK Pavithran’s Utharam (1989) in Ooty, Mammootty was driving his famous No 369 Contessa (a car manufactured by Hindustan Motors) down the hill. In front of a convent school, the Contessa hit and threw off a 10-year-old boy who was dashing across the road to catch a bus. When Mammootty slammed on the brakes, my head — I sat in the front passenger seat — banged against the windshield,” Sreeraman wrote on Facebook.

He continued, “Mammootty leapt out of the car. Rubbing my forehead, I did the same. I anticipated that the fiery Tamil crowd would turn violent, smash the car to pieces, and rough us up.”

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However, his predictions were wrong, as the boy escaped the accident without a scratch. “Instead, what I witnessed was entirely different. A man was coming towards us, holding up the boy who had been flung into the roadside ditch, with a crowd closely following them. The child who was hit was actually grinning! The man — sporting a coat, a turban, and a Veerappan-style moustache — was the school’s chief security officer. He said, ‘The car hit the boy on his right thigh — exactly where he had stuffed two cricket balls into his trouser pocket! The boy landed smoothly into the thicket of creepers over the ditch, just like a circus acrobat falling onto a safety net. At first glance, it looked like a terrible accident, but nobody was hurt! Just like a movie stunt scene! Sir, you are the real hero; give me a handshake!’ The moustachioed man extended his hand, and the hero (Mammootty) shook it.”

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“Were you scared?” the megastar asked Sreeraman after they got back inside the car. He replied, “I couldn’t help but be terrified that they would spare you, turn towards me, and thrash me, saying, ‘Hey, you lazy driver, what were you sitting next to him for? Shouldn’t you have told him that there are children on the road and to drive slowly?!'” Mammootty quipped, “True. In this costume, you really do look like a driver.”

“All the way until we reached Coimbatore, I kept glancing back to check if the crowd was marching behind us in a procession, bringing the boy along,” Sreeraman concluded his post.

Mammootty was most recently seen in director Mahesh Narayanan’s Patriot, which marked his on-screen reunion with Mohanlal. The movie, however, bombed at the box office. He is currently gearing up for the release of director Rajkumar Periasamy’s Om, where he shares the screen with Dhanush. Om will hit theatres on November 20.

Disclaimer: This article reflects personal anecdotes and historical recollections shared by public figures for informational and entertainment purposes. It does not contain professional, safety, or legal advice.