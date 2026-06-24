Mammootty breaks silence on AMMA row; brushes off film body crisis as a ‘small matter’

With the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) once again embroiled in a massive controversy, its members and the general public are experiencing an eerie déjà vu of what happened within and around the organisation in 2024 following the release of the Justice Hema Committee report. Now, days after the Shwetha Menon-led 17-member executive committee resigned, Malayalam megastar Mammootty has finally broken his silence on the matter.

Although he provided only a terse response and refused to elaborate, let alone address the controversy directly, Mammootty pointed out that the issues currently plaguing AMMA are “small.” He also expressed hope that the ongoing matters will be resolved eventually, ensuring the organisation’s smooth functioning once again.

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Mammootty downplays AMMA crisis

He was interacting with the media after receiving the Padma Bhushan from President Droupadi Murmu during the second Civil Investiture Ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday, June 23. When reporters sought his reaction to the ongoing AMMA controversy, Mammootty quipped, “I was wondering why you hadn’t asked that yet.”

“Let things pan out, a decision will be reached; it’s okay,” he said. When asked if he meant “let’s wait and see how it all unfolds,” he countered, “We can only see things as they unfold, can’t we?” The megastar added, “The next moment is not in our hands, after all. All problems must be resolved, and they will be. These are just small matters, aren’t they?”

Shwetha Menon’s explosive allegations against previous committee

Mammootty’s response came days after actor Shwetha Menon, the first female president of AMMA, tore into the previous executive committee, led by superstar Mohanlal, claiming that its accounts were “all wrong.” Shwetha also stated that she resigned from AMMA because she didn’t want to be anyone’s “play doll.”

“The main mistake was from the previous committee. The previous committee’s accounts were all wrong because the dealings back then were more in cash, less in white money. During our tenure, everything was white,” she alleged during a conversation with news agency ANI.

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After the executive committee’s resignation on Sunday, June 21, AMMA’s general body nominated an ad-hoc committee, led by actor and Palakkad MLA Ramesh Pisharody, to run the organisation until the next election.