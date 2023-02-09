Mammootty’s ‘black-white’ comment at Christopher promotional event sparks racism debate

Malayalam superstar Mammootty has courted controversy for his comments at a promotional event for his latest film Christopher, which was also attended by his co-star Aishwarya Lekshmi.

When Aishwarya was asked to comment about Mammootty, she said, “Mammootty is chakara (sweet/jaggery).” Mammootty quickly replied, “She doesn’t call me good white sugar, but black jaggery. Chakara is made from karupatti (palm sugar), you know? Would anyone say that about someone?”

This comment didn’t go down well with netizens, who labelled his statement ‘racist’. Sharing the clip, one Twitter user wrote, “Colourism in our society is so deep-rooted and normalised. In this clip, #Mammootty can be seen casually cracking such colourist jokes. Most of his supporters may think it’s harmless, but something like this shouldn’t be normal, especially coming from someone like Mammootty (Sic).”

Another user commented, “Racism is deeply rooted among the people as well. That’s the reason you rarely find dark-skinned heroes, especially heroines (sic).”

Only a few weeks ago, Mammootty apologised for his remarks about filmmaker Jude Anthany. At the launch of Jude’s upcoming film, 2018, Mammootty said, “Jude Anthany is a talented filmmaker with a lot of brain, even though he has no hair on his head.” This ended up irking many, who came out against the superstar on social media.

Mammootty then shared an apology note which read, “Dear all, I am sorry that some of you were offended by the enthusiastic words used by me to praise director Jude Antony at the trailer launch event of the 2018 movie that happened yesterday. Further care will be taken not to repeat such practices. Thanks for all the reminders.” One has to wait and see if the Malayalam superstar releases a statement on the latest controversial remark too.