Made huge impact, set new records: Kerala theatre owners on Mammootty’s ‘Bheeshma Parvam’ box office run

‘Bheeshma Parvam’, directed by Amal Neerad with Mammootty leading an ensemble cast, is hitting the OTT today. The movie is a deft blend of Coppola’s ‘Godfather’ and the epic ‘Mahabharatha.’ With Mammootty’s swag as its USP, the film earned both box office success and critical acclaim.

It is no surprise when such a film mints money. But what makes it delightful is the fact that it changed the fortunes of the theatres affected by the pandemic induced lull, by bringing in the most coveted customer – the family.

“No other movie in recent times brought this much crowd to the theaters. New-Gen movies like ‘Hridayam’ too had an audience, but mostly college students. But ‘Bheeshma Parvam’ brought the family crowd back in large numbers. We played for 14 consecutive days on two screens and collected around Rs 11.5 lakhs, which is huge. I cannot recall any other movie that grossed this much in just 14 days,” claims O K Joseph, owner of the twin theatres Abhilash and Rose in Calicut.

“For one week the collection was consistent and the theaters were house full for all shows in the opening week across Kerala. Even after the initial weeks, ‘Bheeshma Parvam’ collection stood steady” confirms Gireesh, owner of Sree Padmanabha theatre, Trivandrum.

In between Kerala had its International Film Festival that occupied most of the theaters in the capital city. ‘Bheeshma Parvam’ was one of the few films that stayed put in even then. “Now when the movie is set to stream on the OTT platform, there are still few screens that run ‘Bhesshma Parvam.’ And they maintain an average collection,’ adds Gireesh.

Both Gireesh and Joseph credit the success of the movie to the technical aspects that enhanced the overall treatment of the storyline. “There’s nothing new in this movie, we’ve seen several adaptations of ‘Godfather’ in Malayalam itself, but the movie is well paced and packaged well. It keeps the viewers well engaged for 2 hours 20 mins. The technical aspects were also world class, be it the sound, editing or photography.” says Gireesh.

It is perhaps this combination of the ‘class’ and ‘mass’ elements that made it right into the hearts of people. With rumours of the movie being sold for a record amount in OTT and with the dubbing and remake rights pending, ‘Bheeshma Parvam’ is all set for a league of its own, let alone the 100 crore club.

The movie streams in Disney+ Hotstar.