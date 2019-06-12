Mammootty: Baahubali is a fictional film, Mamangam is a true story

Director SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise has become the gold standard which is used to judge period dramas made in India since 2015. It’s understandable when people like to know if the upcoming period drama Mamangam will be as good as Baahubali in terms of visual style and scale.

When Mammootty was asked about the benchmark set by Baahubali, the Malayalam superstar was quick to point out the major difference between Mamangam and the Baahubali franchise. “Baahubali is not a historical film. It’s a fictional (film). But, Mamangam is a true story. No fiction,” Mammootty told Zoom.

He also noted that the filmmakers will be using very little help of special effects to spruce up Mamangam. “It will be visually big but we’re not depending much on computer graphics. We are using minimal VFX. We want the film to look natural and real,” he added.

After a little lull in the production, the shooting of the historical drama is going on in the huge sets built at Varikkassery Mana. The story is set in the 16th century and revolves around a medieval festival called Mamangam.

Mammootty will showcase his Kalaripayattu moves in Mamangam for the third time after Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha (1989) and Pazhassi Raja (2009).

Director M Padmakumar is directing the magnum opus from Sajeev Pillai’s script. The film also stars Unni Mukundan, Kaniha, Anu Sithara, Tarun Raj Arora, Prachi Tehlan, Sudev Nair, Suresh Krishna, Manikuttan and Siddique among others.

Mamangam is expected to hit the screens by the end of this year in multiple languages.