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Mammootty asks govt to listen to students’ voices amid CJP protest: ‘Protect them’
Veteran actor Mammootty has referred to the youth as "national treasure" amid the ongoing CJP protests at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.
Malayalam superstar Mammootty has broken his silence on the ongoing Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Scores of people, predominantly students, have been protesting in the national capital for the past few weeks, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG question paper leak earlier this year.
What Mammootty said
Mammootty took to his social media handles on Thursday and wrote, “The youth are the true treasure of our nation. Listen to their voices. Protect them. Empower them.”
His statement comes less than a month after President Droupadi Murmu conferred upon him the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian honour, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. After the ceremony, Mammootty and his family also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who personally congratulated him.
Dulquer Salman lends support to protesting students
Mammootty has lent his support to the protesting students a day after his son and actor-producer Dulquer Salmaan also shared his concern on his Instagram handle. “What’s happening at Jantar Mantar is a reminder to pause, listen, and choose understanding. Education has always been about hope, opportunity, and the promise of a better future. Seeing young people face uncertainty is gut-wrenching,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories.
“What breaks my heart even more is knowing some students feel they have no way forward, whilst others even choosing to end everything. And parents carrying that pain and debts trying to keep their hopes alive. Beyond every opinion are individuals with dreams, aspirations, families, and hopes that deserve compassion and respect. My hope is for meaningful dialogue, peaceful resolutions, and decisions guided by wisdom and empathy. A future built on understanding will always be stronger than one built on division and violence,” concluded Dulquer.
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Besides Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan, Mohanlal’s daughter Vismaya, Tovino Thomas, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Kunchacko Boban, Revathy, among others, have extended their solidarity to the demonstrators.
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