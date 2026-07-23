Mammootty asks govt to listen to students’ voices amid CJP protest: ‘Protect them’

Malayalam superstar Mammootty has broken his silence on the ongoing Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Scores of people, predominantly students, have been protesting in the national capital for the past few weeks, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG question paper leak earlier this year.

What Mammootty said

Mammootty took to his social media handles on Thursday and wrote, “The youth are the true treasure of our nation. Listen to their voices. Protect them. Empower them.”

His statement comes less than a month after President Droupadi Murmu conferred upon him the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian honour, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. After the ceremony, Mammootty and his family also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who personally congratulated him.