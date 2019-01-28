Madura Raja on-set photo: Mammootty and Sunny Leone share a moment

A photo from the sets of upcoming Malayalam film Madura Raja was released on Monday. It shows the characters of Mammootty and Sunny Leone sharing a moment in a song, which was recently filmed in Ernakulam.

Sunny was roped in to perform a special dance number in the film, which is the sequel to Mammootty’s 2010 hit Pokkiri Raja. The Bollywood actor will be making her maiden appearance in a Malayalam film with the forthcoming entertainer.

Sunny Leone has a huge fan following in Kerala. It is noteworthy that she brought traffic to a virtual standstill at MG Road in Kochi when she visited the city to inaugurate a mobile showroom. She will be soon making her debut as a lead actor in Malayalam with recently announced film Rangeela. The film is set to hit the floors in the first week of February. Santosh Nair is directing the film, which will be produced by Jayalal Menon for Backwater Studios banner.

Sunny is also shooting for another south Indian film, Veeramahadevi. It is a period drama shot in Tamil. However, it will also be dubbed into Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Telugu.

The shooting of Madura Raja, meanwhile, is going on at a brisk pace. Director Vysakh, who helmed Pokkiri Raja, is also directing the upcoming film.

The star cast also includes Anusree, Shamna Kasim, Anna Reshma, Mahima Nambiar, Jai, Jagapathi Babu, Siddique and Nedumudi Venu among others.

Madura Raja is expected to hit the screens during Vishu.