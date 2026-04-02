Mammootty and Mohanlal’s Patriot hits a roadblock: Why this year’s biggest Malayalam film just got delayed

It has been a bumpy few days for one of Malayalam cinema’s most anticipated releases, Patriot. The political thriller that brings Mammootty and Mohanlal together on screen for the first time in over a decade, has been officially postponed from its original April 23 date. The film will now release worldwide on May 1.

On Tuesday, producer Anto Joseph shared a statement on Instagram confirming the delay. The message was straightforward: the makers are working to present the film with the “highest possible quality,” but unforeseen circumstances made it difficult to meet the original schedule. The new date was on Wednesday confirmed by Mammootty and Mohanlal through their social media accounts, making it official.

Reports also indicated that the film had been blacklisted by the exhibitors’ union in Kerala, which had already signaled a possible delay, adding an unexpected layer of industry friction to an otherwise smooth promotional run.

A reunion fans have waited years for

Patriot brings Mammootty and Mohanlal together after more than ten years. They were last seen together in Kadal Kadannoru Maathukutty in 2013. That alone has been enough to keep anticipation high, regardless of the release date uncertainty.

In the film, Mammootty plays Dr. Daniel James, while Mohanlal plays Colonel Rahim Naik. The story follows a retired JAG officer who gets falsely accused of espionage and sets out on a secret mission to restore his reputation while protecting the country. Mohanlal plays an experienced soldier who joins him, while Fahadh Faasil’s character adds tension and complication to the narrative.

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The film is written and directed by Mahesh Narayanan. The cast also includes Nayanthara, Kunchacko Boban, Rajeev Menon, Revathy, Grace Antony, Zarin Shihab, Sreeparvathy, Geethi Sangeetha, Jinu Joseph, Danish Husain, Shaheen Siddique, Sanal Aman, and Prakash Belawadi. Music and background score are composed by Sushin Shyam.

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Even as the release date shifted, the promotional momentum has not slowed. The official trailer is set to launch on April 4, with the two stars attending separate events simultaneously across Kerala. Mammootty will be present at Ragam Theatre in Thrissur, while Mohanlal will attend the launch at Kavitha Theatre in Ernakulam, bringing the film to fans in both cities at the same time.

The postponement comes months after the film’s teaser was unveiled on October 2 last year, which generated significant interest. It opened with a voiceover reflecting on leaders who manipulate people through faith, and introduced Mammootty’s character as someone involved in a covert operation, hinting at a larger conspiracy.

What is at stake?

Patriot carries real weight for Malayalam cinema. A film of this scale, with this cast, directed by Mahesh Narayanan, does not come along often. The short delay to May 1 gives the makers a few more days to finish the film on their own terms, and fans a few more days to wait for something they have been looking forward to for a long time.