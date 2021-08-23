Mammootty and Mohanlal receive UAE’s golden visa

Malayalam superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal have received UAE’s golden visa. Both the actors took to their social media handles on Monday evening to share photos of themselves along with the visa.

Sharing a photo on Facebook, Mammootty wrote, “My sincere gratitude to H E Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi for my UAE Golden Visa ! Many thanks to my brother Yusuff Ali M.A for helping make this happen,” while Mohanlal also shared a photo post expressing his gratitude.

“My grateful thanks to H E Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi for bestowing upon me the Golden Visa for the UAE. Am indeed honoured. My gratitude also goes out to Mr. Yusuff Ali M.A for facilitating this,” read the caption of Mohanlal’s photo on Facebook.

Earlier this year, Sanjay Dutt received the golden visa.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, had introduced a 10-year golden visa late last year in order to keep “talented people and great minds” in the Gulf country and to help in its development.