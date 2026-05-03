Mammootty admits Patriot hasn’t impressed everyone, urges audience to form own views

One of the most anticipated Indian movies of the year, director Mahesh Narayanan’s Patriot, marking the on-screen reunion of Mammootty and Mohanlal after 17 years since Twenty:20 (2008), is continuing its successful run at the box office and has already crossed the Rs 50 crore mark worldwide.

Patriot box office collection

Despite mixed reviews from all quarters, the espionage thriller has managed to outperform movies such as Dhanush’s Kara (Rs 28.87 crore), Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji (Rs 26.06 crore), and the Sai Pallavi-Junaid Khan starrer Ek Din (Rs 2.82 crore), which released alongside it. Patriot has thus far grossed Rs 50.23 crore worldwide, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

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