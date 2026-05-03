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Mammootty admits Patriot hasn’t impressed everyone, urges audience to form own views
Pointing out that Patriot addresses a socially relevant topic, Mammootty urged the audience to listen to their own preferences rather than others' opinions when deciding whether to watch a movie.
One of the most anticipated Indian movies of the year, director Mahesh Narayanan’s Patriot, marking the on-screen reunion of Mammootty and Mohanlal after 17 years since Twenty:20 (2008), is continuing its successful run at the box office and has already crossed the Rs 50 crore mark worldwide.
Patriot box office collection
Despite mixed reviews from all quarters, the espionage thriller has managed to outperform movies such as Dhanush’s Kara (Rs 28.87 crore), Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji (Rs 26.06 crore), and the Sai Pallavi-Junaid Khan starrer Ek Din (Rs 2.82 crore), which released alongside it. Patriot has thus far grossed Rs 50.23 crore worldwide, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.
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However, it seems the average reviews have started to catch up with the Mammootty-Mohanlal starrer, slowing its box-office run. The recent remarks made by Mammootty during a promotional event also point to this, as he indirectly admitted the movie hasn’t impressed everyone. He further urged the audience to listen to their own preferences rather than others’ opinions when deciding whether to watch a movie.
‘Everyone is free to express their opinion’
Pointing out that Patriot addresses a socially relevant topic, the megastar, during a promotional event in Dubai, batted for personal judgment instead of others’ reviews when choosing which film to watch. “We are living in an era where privacy is increasingly lost, and the film Patriot addresses this relevant subject,” Mathrubhumi quoted him as saying.
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Noting that any film can attract a wide range of reviews, Mammootty emphasised that people have the right to express their feelings. “There will be different views — good, bad, partly good, mostly good. Everyone is free to express their opinion as they feel. Some of you may have heard such opinions before coming here. Whatever it is, you will form your own view, and that is what matters. Films are made with the intention of being enjoyed by all,” he added.
Patriot budget and cast
Also starring Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Zarin Shihab, Rajiv Menon, Revathy, and Darshana Rajendran in key roles, Patriot was made on a reported budget of over Rs 125 crore. The espionage thriller boasts music and original score by Sushin Shyam, cinematography by Manush Nandan, and editing by Mahesh Narayanan (director) and Rahul Radhakrishnan.
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