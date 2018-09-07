Happy birthday Mammootty: Rare photos of Mammukka

Mammootty turns 67. Mammootty turns 67.

It is Mammootty’s 67th birthday today. With a film career spanning four decades, the Malayalam superstar has over 350 films to his credit. Mammukka has won three National Film Awards for Best Actor, seven Kerala State Film Awards and thirteen Filmfare Awards South. He was awarded with the Padma Shri in 1998.

On his birthday, many celebrities are sharing wishes for the superstar on social media. Mohanlal too shared a wish for the actor on Twitter. He wrote, “Happy Birthday Dear @mammukka #HappyBirthdayMammukka.”

Actor Raai Laxmi shared a photo collage of herself and Mammootty and the caption read, “Happy bday to the most adorable , handsome,ever green ,humble,versatile actor,person and a co star I have known for ages @mammukka #Mammuka #legend 😊 thx fr being my guiding force always🙏 ur a Gem! here’s wishing u another year of grand success Love &Respect 🎂💖#god bless 😁.”

See all the birthday wishes for Mammootty:

A Megastar… A Mega-icon… We are immensely proud to have you in our #Yatra. Wishing the most beloved @mammukka a very Happy Birthday.#HappyBirthdayMammukka pic.twitter.com/hMCI6Cq9q7 — #YatraJourneyBegins (@70mmEntertains) September 6, 2018

Happy bday to the most adorable , handsome,ever green ,humble,versatile actor,person and a co star I have known for ages @mammukka #Mammuka #legend 😊 thx fr being my guiding force always🙏 ur a Gem! here’s wishing u another year of grand success Love &Respect 🎂💖#god bless 😁 pic.twitter.com/xzwo7OdxDJ — RAAI LAXMI (@iamlakshmirai) September 7, 2018

Happiest birthday @mammukka sir. Wishing #Yatra is just the beginning for many more Yatra’s in Tollywood 😊 https://t.co/F2zh6F7gVl — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) September 7, 2018

Happy birthday to @mammukka the pride of every Malayalee, one of the best actor, a big survivor and an inspiration to millions #HappyBirthdayMammukka pic.twitter.com/chI1tqBCSD — sridevi sreedhar (@sridevisreedhar) September 7, 2018

No words can define the impact you made on the millions of your lovers and the benchmark you have set on what acting is & what STARDOM is !!!

Happy Birthday Megastar @mammukka 🙏❤🙏#HappyBirthdayMammukka pic.twitter.com/9JJiYeA4zN — Aju Varghese (@AjuVarghesee) September 6, 2018

Also see photos of Mammootty from Express Archive:

Happ birthday, Mammootty!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd