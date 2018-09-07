Follow Us:
Friday, September 07, 2018
Happy birthday Mammootty: Rare photos of Mammukka

Happy birthday Mammootty: Mohanlal, Nivin Pauly, Raai Laxmi, Aju Varghese and many others wished Yatra star Mammootty on his 67th birthday.

Written by Kriti Sonali | New Delhi | Published: September 7, 2018 11:13:28 am
It is Mammootty’s 67th birthday today. With a film career spanning four decades, the Malayalam superstar has over 350 films to his credit. Mammukka has won three National Film Awards for Best Actor, seven Kerala State Film Awards and thirteen Filmfare Awards South. He was awarded with the Padma Shri in 1998.

On his birthday, many celebrities are sharing wishes for the superstar on social media. Mohanlal too shared a wish for the actor on Twitter. He wrote, “Happy Birthday Dear @mammukka #HappyBirthdayMammukka.”

Actor Raai Laxmi shared a photo collage of herself and Mammootty and the caption read, “Happy bday to the most adorable , handsome,ever green ,humble,versatile actor,person and a co star I have known for ages @mammukka #Mammuka #legend 😊 thx fr being my guiding force always🙏 ur a Gem! here’s wishing u another year of grand success Love &Respect 🎂💖#god bless 😁.”

See all the birthday wishes for Mammootty:

Also see photos of Mammootty from Express Archive:

Happ birthday, Mammootty!

