Mamitha Baiju reacts to controversy over casting non-Tamil actor in Kara: ‘Entirely the makers’ decision’

Mamitha Baiju’s rise to fame has been nothing short of inspirational. Despite being an outsider and spending her early years playing small roles and supporting characters, her career took a massive turn following the release of director Girish AD’s Super Sharanya (2022). Although she wasn’t the female lead, Mamitha’s performance as Sona earned significant praise.

Now, as she ranks among the most beloved female actors of her generation in South India, it must be noted that she achieved all of this in just four years, particularly after the release of Premalu (2024), which was also helmed by Girish. After sharing the screen with GV Prakash Kumar in Rebel (2024) and Pradeep Ranganathan in Dude (2025), she is all set to feature in films headlined by Tamil A-listers Dhanush and Suriya, Kara and Vishwanath and Sons, respectively.

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Mamitha Baiju on casting other-industry actors in Tamil films

With Kara’s release right around the corner, Mamitha is as excited as ever, as the action drama will feature her in a never-before-seen role, and its narrative apparently unfolds against the backdrop of a rural setting. However, the movie recently found itself in controversy after many expressed dissatisfaction with the casting of a non-Tamil Mamitha in an evidently Tamil role. Critics pointed out that this was an oversight of regional talent.

Now, the actor herself has reacted to conversations about casting Malayalam and other industry actors in Tamil films to play regional roles. “I simply accepted the opportunity that was given to me, or rather, the opportunity that came my way. As an actor, the goal is to play a wide range of roles and develop versatility. So, when such an opportunity arises, I strive to do it. Ultimately, choosing who should play a particular role is entirely the decision of the film’s makers,” she noted during a conversation with Sudhir Srinivasan.

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Mamitha further emphasised that it all comes down to whether she can convincingly portray a character starkly different from her real self. “You can’t really call it an injustice when they choose us like that. The confidence that ‘I can do this’ is something we earn through our work. Regarding the movie Kara, if I can convince people (those living in such rural environments) that ‘she is one of us’ after they see me on screen, then that is my goal. That would be the biggest award I can get as an actor,” she noted.

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Mamitha added, “Moreover, it is all about pushing the barriers. Proving oneself by acting in another language is a significant hurdle. As far as I am concerned, pushing past my boundaries and performing is both my duty and my responsibility.”

Kara controversy

A few days ago, Kara’s director, Vignesh Raja, had courted controversy over the same issue after his remarks on the topic drew backlash. “When it comes to performance, I am absolutely certain that I will only hire an actor who does justice to the character. For this role (played by Mamitha), we auditioned about 20-25 girls. But what Mamitha did in the audition, no one else came close,” he told Galatta Plus.

“So, this decision was purely taken on merit, and it was a creative decision. I know there’s a lot of conversation around it. My thing is, I’m going to tell Dhanush a story. Someone else does it better. What if he’s a Telugu director? Will he be asked, ‘Don’t we have directors in Tamil?’ So, I find it like a non-issue. It’s okay for you to point out if I’m typecasting or being sexist… It’s not that we have put on a tan and all of that. If I’m thinking I have to be politically correct, then it’s gonna feel very off,” he added. His comments, however, received public ire, and many called him out.

Also starring KS Ravikumar, Karunas, Jayaram, Prithvi Pandiarajan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, MS Baskar, and Sreeja Ravi in key roles, Kara will hit the screens worldwide on April 30.