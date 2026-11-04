Rs 919 crore box office queen Mamitha Baiju speaks on love: ‘I don’t let people get close to me’

Mamitha Baiju is no longer just another noted actor but a massively successful star whose films have been performing phenomenally well at the box office, one after another. Starting with Premalu (2024), in which she played the female lead for the first time after portraying supporting characters for about seven years, five out of seven films she headlined as the female lead registered phenomenal collections, and her Bethlehem Kudumba Unit (2026) went on to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time.

On love and relationships

The 25-year-old actor recently opened up about love and friendship, revealing that she doesn’t develop fleeting crushes. During an appearance on the YouTube channel FTQ with Rekha Menon, Mamitha mentioned, “There is an ‘approachable factor’ when you see certain people, isn’t there? It is only after speaking to them that I evaluate them.”