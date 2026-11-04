Rs 919 crore box office queen Mamitha Baiju speaks on love: ‘I don’t let people get close to me’

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Mamitha Baiju is no longer just another noted actor but a massively successful star whose films have been performing phenomenally well at the box office, one after another. Starting with Premalu (2024), in which she played the female lead for the first time after portraying supporting characters for about seven years, five out of seven films she headlined as the female lead registered phenomenal collections, and her Bethlehem Kudumba Unit (2026) went on to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time.
On love and relationships
The 25-year-old actor recently opened up about love and friendship, revealing that she doesn’t develop fleeting crushes. During an appearance on the YouTube channel FTQ with Rekha Menon, Mamitha mentioned, “There is an ‘approachable factor’ when you see certain people, isn’t there? It is only after speaking to them that I evaluate them.”
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“I don’t usually feel an instant crush just by looking at someone. Even though it has happened, it’s very rare. I don’t let people get close to me that easily,” Mamitha added. Nevertheless, the actor candidly admitted that she would like to be in a relationship. She said, “Even so, I do desire to be in a relationship — if not now, then when?”
Mamitha Baiju’s triumphant 2026 box office streak
2026 has been Mamitha Baiju’s year thus far, as her films collectively grossed over Rs 919 crore worldwide, positioning her as one of the most successful stars of her generation in South India. Although Vignesh Raja’s Kara, where she shared the screen with Dhanush, became a commercial failure, it grossed Rs 53.78 crore worldwide, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.
In H Vinoth’s Jana Nayagan, which marked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay’s swansong as an actor, Mamitha played his adopted daughter and was one of the two female leads in the political actioner alongside Pooja Hegde. The movie ended up grossing Rs 324.96 crore globally. Her next release was Venky Atluri’s Vishwanath and Sons, headlined by Suriya, which also became a commercial success and collected Rs 209.46 crore worldwide.
Her most recent film was Girish AD’s Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, which marked her first collaboration with Nivin Pauly. The movie opened to rave reviews and emerged as the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, dethroning Dominic Arun’s Kalyani Priyadarshan-led Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra (Rs 301.41 crore), and minted Rs 331.10 crore globally.
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She is currently awaiting the release of director Ram Kumar’s Irandu Vaanam, co-starring Vishnu Vishal, which was supposed to hit screens on October 23 but has been postponed without a new release date.