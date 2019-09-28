Mamangam teaser: Mammootty gets his groove back

Soon after the release of Ganagandharvan, Mammootty has surprised his fans with the teaser of Mamangam and surely after this, they won’t be miffed with him for the recent release.

The teaser of Mamangam was released on Saturday. The promo video opens with a sight to behold. We hear a character describing it as “The only sight in the world that you will never forget once you see it.” He was referring to Mamangam Mahamaham, a 17th century festival which is at the centre of this film.

The upcoming film tells the tale of a warrior named Chaaverukal and his bid to overthrow the Zamorin ruler.

The teaser packs enough jaw-dropping moments for you to forgive Mammootty for doing Ganagandharvan. Unni Mukundan has played a key role in the film, which seems to be fraught with action sequences that are based on India’s ancient martial arts form, kalarippayattu. We also get a glimpse of Mammootty as a fearless warrior, who takes on an army of fighters single-handedly with the help of a ‘urmi’, a whip-like blade, which was a crown jewel of Kerala’s medieval arsenal.

Mammootty will showcase his Kalaripayattu moves in Mamangam for the third time after Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha (1989) and Pazhassi Raja (2009).

Director M Padmakumar is directing the magnum opus from Sajeev Pillai’s script. The film also stars Unni Mukundan, Kaniha, Anu Sithara, Tarun Raj Arora, Prachi Tehlan, Sudev Nair, Suresh Krishna, Manikuttan and Siddique among others.

Mamangam is expected to hit the screens by the end of this year in multiple languages.