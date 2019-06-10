Mamangam on-set photo: Mammootty looks formidable

After recently unveiling the first look poster of his upcoming film Mamangam, Malayalam superstar Mammootty on Monday gave his fans another surprise. The actor shared a still from the sets of the historical drama, in which the 67-year-old looks formidable in his costume.

On Saturday, the makers had released the poster of the period drama featuring Mammootty leading his army from the front in a battle.

The production of Mamangam was in limbo due to the differences between director Sanjeev Pillai and the producers of the film. According to sources, the producers were not happy with the pace of the shooting as Sanjeev completed only 10 percent of the film, even after completing two schedules.

Producer Venu Kunnapilly later removed Sanjeev as the director and brought in M Padmakumar of Joseph fame to helm the big-budget historical drama. The first look poster released earlier had confirmed that the rest of the film will be made under the direction of Padmakumar. Sanjeev, however, is credited for the story and screenplay.

Meanwhile, actor Dhruvan of Queen fame was earlier ousted from the project for unknown reasons. Actor Unni Mukundan was roped in recently.

After the significant overhaul in the cast and crew, the shooting was resumed earlier this year on the massive sets erected at Varikkassery Mana.

The upcoming film tells the tale of a warrior named Chaaverukal and his bid to overthrow the Zamorin ruler.

Mammootty, meanwhile, is currently awaiting the release of Unda, which is due in cinemas this Friday.