Mamangam’s new poster reveals Prachi Tehlan’s look

Prachi Tehlan, who is making her Malayalam debut with Mamangam, will also be seen in some fight sequences.

Mammootty also shared the new poster of Mamangam on his Facebook account.

The makers of Mammootty starrer Mamangam recently released the second poster of the upcoming period drama. The poster reveals actor Prachi Tehlan’s look in the M Padmakumar directorial.

While the poster features a stunning Tehlan in traditional wear, the actor will also be seen in some fight sequences in her debut Malayalam film Mamangam.

Talking about her experience, Prachi Tehlan said, “I had to perform all the fight sequences in the film without any training or rehearsals. Because I am a sports person, everybody was confident that I will pull it off. However, it was very challenging for me because original swords were used in the making of the film, which undoubtedly were very heavy. While shooting for one such sequence, I also got injured. But I was told that ‘bleeding during the shoot is considered very lucky and sacred’.”

Tehlan shared that besides the action sequences, she will perform Mohiniyattam in Mamangam.

The actor said, “Yes, I was trained in this dance form, but what I learned and what you will see on the screen is different. I was only taught the nitty gritties of Mohiniyattam, but the dance that I do in the movie is a mixture of Mohiniyattam, Kathak and various other classical dance forms.”

Mamangam, also starring Unni Mukundan, Kaniha, Anu Sithara, Tarun Raj Arora, Prachi Tehlan, Sudev Nair, Suresh Krishna, Manikuttan and Siddique, is said to be one of the most expensive Malayalam films ever made. Directed by M Padmakumar, the film is set to release in four languages – Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

