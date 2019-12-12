Mamangam movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Mammootty’s epic period drama Mamangam releases today. The big-budget film has been helmed by M Padmakumar. Earlier, Sanjeev Pillai had been roped in to direct the feature. However, due to varied reasons, the job ultimately fell into Padmakumar’s lap.
“It was done in the interest of the film. Nobody does it happily. It is not a pleasant thing to do. We were left with no option but to take that step. He (Sanjeev) went to courts, and courts upheld that whatever we did was right, including Kerala High Court. So, that’s been an unpleasant experience,” Vivek Ramadevan, Executive Producer of Mamangam, told indianexpress.com.
The film is centered around the Mamankam festival. It tells the story of ‘Chavers’ (suicide warriors) who plan to overthrow the Zamorin ruler. Apart from Mammootty, Mamangam features Unni Mukundan, Kaniha, Anu Sithara, Tarun Raj Arora, Prachi Tehlan, Sudev Nair, Suresh Krishna, Manikuttan and Siddique among others.
Earlier, while talking about the film with indianexpress.com, Prachi Tehlan had explained how and why she thinks Mamangam is different from other historical dramas.
“Beauty of Mamangam is that it is a non-fiction film. The Malayalam film industry is very content-driven. The films are intelligently and beautifully made. People of Kerala are excited about Mamangam as the story belongs to their history but being from the North, I would like the entire country to know about the festival that was celebrated for 280 years just like Kumbh Mela in North. So, this is a story of the unsung heroes. Also, the film has been mostly shot in real locations,” Prachi said.
Indianexpress.com critic Gautham VS has rated the movie 2.5 stars out of 5. In his review, he wrote, “A movie that could have narrated an intriguing story of suicidal warriors from Malabar region during the 18th century has turned out to be a collage of old school Malayalam stunt scenes, and cringe-inducing situations and dialogues which make you feel like you are watching a Malayalam serial.”
“#Mamangam is really boring. A total mess. Slow pace, bad direction and screenplay, poor vfx and a lot of poorly executed actions. Songs are good, beautiful sets and colourful frames. But many shots are close-ups, which is a letdown. A forgetful watch!,” shared user @visnarayanan on Twitter.
User @Abeyabraham369 rated the film 4 stars out of 5. On Twitter, he said, “Mammoka 😘 & Mamangam team has taken a big risk to make these type of movie especially where the trend is for new generation. My Rating : 4/5 👌 #Mamangam #MamangamReview.”
According to user @Mahi_Euphoria, “#Mamangam - First of its kind in Malayalam. The Makers made good efforts to deliver their best. Second half is made with more actions, with a good climax. But a "Wow" Factor is Missing. Watchable !!.”
User @Im_JEBIN tweeted, “We can't say it's a Mass movie. It's #History + #Class + #Mass combo👌⚔️. Once again #Megastar proved that he is the best to do historic movies. 😍 Thanks to entire crew of #Mamangam for gifting such a wonderful visual treat to #IndianCinema. #MamangamFDFS #MamangamReview.”
“#Mamangam is good film. First half is above average and second half is good. @mammukka is extraordinary in his role and @Prachi_Tehlan is also good in her role. Rating - 3.5 star #Mamangamreview,” posted user @ZhakkasBolly on Twitter.
User @jl_ajin shared on Twitter, “Okaish First Half Followed By Decent Second Half OverAll Avg/Abv Avg Movie Must Watch In Theature For The Visual Treat And Performance 👍 #Mamangamreview #Mamangam #MamangamFromDec12.”
Twitter user @Rahulrj_offl rated the film 3 stars out of 5. He said, “• Overall #Mamangam a decent one time watchable for achuthan and prechi tehlan. • i watched it with very less expectation and got this much. Overexpectation will disappoint you. • And Boxoffice will speak the movie verdict. #MamangamReview -3/5.”
“It is impressive how Malayalam cinema, with its limited budget, continues to produce which visually rich period films. What's even more impressive is how @mammukka continues to surprise even after decades in the industry… #Mamangam,” tweeted user Avinash Ramachandran.
"Watched #Mamangam. Decent movie✌️ An above average first half followed by decent second half. As usual Mamooty is superb and that lady character deserve a huge applause🙏👌unni mukundan good👍But dragging screenplay with average vfx are on negative side. Overall once watchable✌️," @RkoviperRasigan wrote on Twitter.
Forum Keralam posted on Twitter, 'A true depiction of history narrated with strong characters and technical side. The emotions goes in favour of the movie while the action scenes are captured impressively. Performance wise its @mammukka once again giving his best, especially in the feminine character. Achu is superb, Unni Mukundan ample. Siddique once again shines as the antagonist. Female characters have very little to do. DOP, BGM's and couple of action sequences have come out very well with the production values being another plus point for the film.'
"The world is about to witness a magnum opus of epic proportion. Catch Mamangam at a theater near you. #fanboyfirst #mamangam #worldwiderelease," Dulquer Salmaan said via Facebook.
In an interview with The Week, Mamangam art director Mohandas said, "With all this background information, I made a miniature model of what was needed. As the climax scene was crucial, special care was taken for those sets. After discussions with various departments, we decided to shoot 75 percent of the film using original sets and go low on VFX and Computer Graphics as our materials used for the shoot were mostly straw, thatch and frond. The major locations chosen for constructing sets were Ottapalam and Kochi. 150 days were taken to construct the climax set at Nettoor in Kochi and around 1000 workers were involved in the works. 90 days were taken to finish the other sets and totally 750 workers (including locals) were involved in it."
In an interview with Gulf News, Mamangam producer Venu Kunnappilly said, “I was always fond of historical stories, so when the thread of Mamangam was narrated, it piqued my interest. Mammootty plays a mysterious character with multiple looks in the film — something he has not done before.”
Forum Keralam wrote on Twitter, "Impressive first half with scenes involving @mammukka being the highlight. Emotional factor and rich production values works in the favor. The much talked about feminine character from #Mammookka is terrific. Watch out for the dance steps. Good so far."
“It will be visually big but we’re not depending much on computer graphics. We are using minimal VFX. We want the film to look natural and real," Mammootty had earlier said on the film.
"While working on Ikyawann, I learnt Mohiniyattam. I used to work 13 hours a day. I would start my day by attending dance class then head to the shoot of the serial from 9 am to 9 pm. After coming back home, I used to learn Malayalam with the help of Malayali teacher Murali Krishnan. It really helped me as I could at least catch the diction," Mamangam actor Prachi Tehlan on how she prepped for her role in the period drama.
