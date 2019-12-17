Mammootty starrer Mamangam earns Rs 60 crore in opening weekend

Mammootty starrer Mamangam released on December 12 worldwide. Mammootty starrer Mamangam released on December 12 worldwide.

Mammootty starrer Mamangam is on a roll at the box office. It has managed to earn over Rs 60 crore worldwide in its opening weekend (4 days). This has made Mamangam not only the biggest opener for Mammootty but also the third biggest Mollywood opener of all time.

Made at a budget of Rs 55 crore, the period drama collected Rs 23 crore worldwide on Day 1. Also starring Unni Mukundan, Kaniha, Anu Sithara, Tarun Raj Arora, Prachi Tehlan, Sudev Nair, Suresh Krishna, Manikuttan and Siddique among others, Mamangam has been directed by M Padmakumar, and revolves around the story of Chavers or suicide warriors who plan to overthrow the Zamorin ruler during Mamankam festival.

The Indian Express film critic Goutham VS gave Mamangam a two-and-a-half star rating. He wrote in his review, “Mammootty adds Chandroth Valya Panicker to the list of historical characters he essayed in Pazhassi Raja and Vadakkan Veeragadha among more, but age is beginning to fail him in the action sequences. Mammootty’s feminine transformation is indigestible at first, but then the actor manages to pull it off without overdoing it. Unni Mukundan carries the movie, by and large, on his shoulders and definitely looked like a tormented and determined warrior. Prachi Tehlan, Anu Sitara and Kaniha among others don’t have much to offer in the movie. Music by M Jayachandran is also nothing to write home about.”

