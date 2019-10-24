Mamangam making video: Here’s how the historical festival was recreated

As the release date gets closer, the producers of upcoming Malayalam film Mamangam have kicked off its promotions in full swing. On Thursday, a behind-the-scenes video of the mega-budget historical drama was released. The over three-minute video gives a glimpse into the huge effort that has gone into recreating Mamangam Mamangam, an ancient festival which is at the centre of this film.

Under the supervision of production designer Mohandas, the producers have spent a fortune in bringing back the festival of the 17th century. It took about seven months and 2500 men to build huge sets where the period film was shot. The movie is set to narrate the legend of ‘Chavers’ (suicide warriors) of feudal Kerala and their bid to overthrow the Zamorin ruler.

Mammootty is playing the lead role, while Prachi Tehlan, Unni Mukundan, Anu Sithara and others are in the supporting cast. The film also stars Achuthan, a 12-year-old, who has 6 years of experience in Kalari. He plays a key role in the historic film and has seemingly performed some “spectacular stunts.” We can also get glimpses of Achuthan’s work in the making video.

Meanwhile, Mammootty will showcase his Kalaripayattu moves in Mamangam for the third time after Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha (1989) and Pazhassi Raja (2009).

Director M Padmakumar is directing the magnum opus from Sanjeev Pillai’s script. The film is bankrolled by Venu Kunnappilly of Kavya Film Company.

The original Malayalam film is being dubbed in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. It is set to open in cinemas on November 21 this year.