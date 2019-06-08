Mamangam first look poster: Mammootty looks every bit fierce in this period drama

The first look poster of Mammootty’s upcoming period film, Mamangam, is out. Directed by M Padmakumar, the historical film stars Mammootty in the lead role and Prachi Tehlan, Unni Mukundan, Prachi Desai, Malavika Menon, Mandrak will play supporting roles in the film.

The film revolves around the Mamangam festival, which was celebrated around the 17th century. It is based on a medieval fair for the warriors known as Chaaverukal or suicide warriors, who were trained to assassinate the Zamorin rulers.

In the poster, actor Mammootty looks every bit fierce as a warrior. He’s seen sporting traditional robes as he charges forward. The look and feel of the poster completely captures the essence of the film.

Mammootty… First look poster of period drama #Mamangam… Directed by M Padma Kumar… Produced by Venu Kunnappilly… All set for release in the last quarter of 2019 in #Malayalam, #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu. pic.twitter.com/ay0T2NrkxV — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 8, 2019

Mamangam got delayed after production came to a halt when the relationship between producer Venu Kunnapilly and director Sanjeev Pillai hit a rough patch due to creative differences. Padmakumar of Joseph fame, then replaced Pillai as the director.

Mammootty is unstoppable this year as he’s already been a part of a slew of projects. Last seen in Madhura Raja, he is awaiting the release of Unda and Pathinettam Padi. His Tamil film, Peranbu, where he played the single father of a girl suffering from cerebral palsy, was widely acclaimed.

One of the most expensive films to be made in Mollywood, Mamangam is also the first Malayalam movie to be released in four languages; Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. It is set to hit the screens later this year.