Malikappuram gets OTT release date

Malikappuram, starring Unni Mukundan in the lead role, is set to stream from February 15 on Disney Plus Hotstar. The film will release in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

A post on the Twitter handle of Disney Plus Hotstar read, “A small girl’s journey to meet her god, #Malikappuram streaming from 15th Feb in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”

Malikappuram revolves around an eight-year-old girl who wants to visit Sabrimala. Directed by Vishnu Sasi Shankar, the movie released in theatres on December 30 to positive reviews. It has reportedly earned over Rs 100 crore worldwide.

Talking about the success of Malikappuram, Vishnu told Film Companion, “It has been a while since we had a film of this genre. We have been making raw and realistic films in the last few years, and this film fits a pattern of storytelling that the audience was missing.”

Besides Unni Mukundan, Malikappuram features Deva Nandha, Sreepath, Saiju Kurup, Ramesh Pisharody, Manoj K Jayan and Renji Panicker.