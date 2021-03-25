Malik trailer: Fahadh Faasil promises a gripping political thriller

The trailer of actor Fahadh Faasil’s much-awaited movie Malik was released on Thursday. If the trailer is anything to go by, director Mahesh Narayanan and his team seem to have whipped up an edge-of-the-seat political thriller.

The film throws light on atrocities systematically committed against minorities. In the trailer, we see how authorities in uniform plan a murder of a powerful leader, who is now locked up in jail. But, is bumping off such a leader easy? Maybe not.

Fahadh Faasil plays the role of Sulaiman, a charismatic leader, who seems to command unconditional love and loyalty from the people of his community. He leads some sort of a revolution against authoritative forces that try to encroach on the lives of his people.

Mahesh Narayanan, who has also written the film, had earlier revealed that this film is inspired by real-life events. The film apparently talks about the displacement of people of minority communities living in coastal regions as politicians and corporations collude for their benefits.

In addition to writing and directing, Mahesh Narayan has also edited Malik. Take Off producer Anto Joseph has bankrolled the film, which also stars Biju Menon, Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, Dileesh Pothan and Vinay Forrt in important roles. Veteran actor Jalaja will make a comeback to the big screen with this film.

The crew of Malik also includes Take Off cinematographer Sanu John Varughese, composer Sushin Shyam (Varthan, Kumbalangi Nights, Virus) and sound designer Vishnu Govind.

Malik is due in cinemas on April 13. The film will release along with Mohanlal’s Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham and Nivin Pauly’s Thuramukham.