Malik trailer: Fahadh Faasil makes a powerful political statement, watch

Trust Fahadh Faasil to breath life into all of his characters. In Mahesh Narayanan’s Malik, the actor plays Sulaiman Malik, a man who rises to prominence as he fights against corruption rampant in politics in his village. Bent on shielding his village and his people, he is ready to go to any extent.

Malik trailer came out on Tuesday. The trailer, which is 1.23-minute long introduces Fahadh as the messiah of the underprivileged. We see him standing up against rich and influential as they try to use their power and illegally acquire land. He commands unconditional love and loyalty from the people of his community, who follow him into a revolution.

In a statement, Fahadh said Malik is a “truly special” film for him. “The storyline of Malik is truly very special to me and we have put our heart and soul into making this film. I’m sure our viewers will also feel that after watching the amazing trailer. I hope that viewers across the world share their love and appreciation for this film too,” he said.

Written and directed by Mahesh Narayan and produced by Anto Joseph, Malik also stars Nimisha Sajayan in the lead role. “The film has a very unconventional and unique narrative that spans different time periods which was quite challenging for me to perform. I can’t wait to see how fans react to this masterpiece that Mahesh Sir has beautifully helmed,” said Nimisha about the film.

Malik, which also stars Joju George, Vinay Fort, Dileesh Pothan, Jalaja, Salim Kumar and will premiere on Amazon Prime Video from July 15 onwards.