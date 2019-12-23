Male-centric or female-centric is not the criteria to choose a movie: Manju Warrier

Manju Warrier starrer Prathi Poovankozhi hit screens on December 20. Manju Warrier starrer Prathi Poovankozhi hit screens on December 20.

After her much-discussed performance opposite Dhanush in Tamil film Asuran, directed by National Award winner Vetrimaaran, Manju has reaffirmed her superstardom with her latest Malayalam release Prathi Poovankozhi, directed by Rosshan Andrrews. The movie, written by Unni R, is garnering a positive response for its women-centric narrative.

In this short interview, Warrier talks about her latest release and future plans.

In a recent interview, Rosshan Andrrews said that you seemed more free emotionally than you were during the making of How Old Are You in 2014. Have you changed as a person in the last five years?

I don’t know. I think people around me can judge me better than I do. I don’t know how to analyse myself. Maybe Rosshan must have felt that way.

More and more women-centric movies are being made in the Malayalam film industry. What do you think about this change happening in cinema?

For me, male-centric or female-centric is not the criteria to choose a movie. For me, it’s the content which is important. Who is the main character in the movie is based on how the story develops. Content is most important, and everything else follows.

Director Rosshan Andrrews plays the role of the antagonist in Prathi Poovankozhi. How was the experience of sharing screen space with Andrrews?

We all know Rosshan is a good actor. The excitement to share screen space with Rosshan lasted for the first few shots. After that, it was like acting alongside any other experienced and effortless actor. As a director, Rosshan is someone who enacts what he wants from his actors in a situation. In the movie, for scenes featuring Rosshan, we decided how to do it before the take, and once the shot was done, he checked the monitor and made changes if necessary. It was like how we do in all other movies. It was all normal just like other movies. With the technology available now, it is not that difficult to direct and act at the same time.

You and Dhanush played the lead characters in Asuran, and your performance got a positive response from critics and viewers alike. Will we see you more often in movies outside Malayalam film industry or even in web series?

There are many offers coming from outside the Malayalam industry. I am not rushing on to anything right now. I could wait for scripts which I think is good. Same applies to web series also. If something good comes up, I will definitely do it.

Would you like to play a political leader?

I don’t have any particular interest in playing a political leader, but if a script I like demands me to do a political leader’s role, I will definitely do it.

