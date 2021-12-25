Malayankunju trailer: Fahadh Faasil’s intense survival drama marks AR Rahman’s return to Malayalam cinema after 29 years

Fahadh Faasil never fails to surprise. Be it the selection of his movies and characters, the on screen performances he delivers and even his enigmatic off-screen absence. The trailer for his upcoming movie Malayankunju teases new surprises, one of which has already been revealed. Legendary musician AR Rahman will compose the music for this Fahadh Faasil-starrer. This is Rahman’s first Malayalam film in nearly three decades, 29 years after he worked on Yodha.

Malayankunju will serve as the directorial debut of Sajimon Prabhakar, who has earlier worked as an assistant director in the movie Android Kunjappan Ver 5.25. Malayankunju is written by Mahesh Narayanan, who has directed Fahahd Faasil in movies such as Malik, CU Soon and Take Off. It will also feature talented young and veteran actors including Rajisha Vijayan, Indrans, Jaffer Idukki and Deepak Parambol.

The trailer shows Fahadh Faasil playing Anurudhan, a character with many shades. He is shown as an electrician who is often disrupted by a neighborhood baby’s wailing. All the major characters in the movie are shown in the trailer. AR Rahman’s background score teases what to expect from the maestro. Rahman was reportedly roped in by Fahadh himself.

Based on the trailer, the film seems like an intense survival thriller, set against the backdrop of the landslide-prone high range areas in Kerala. In the trailer, Fahadh’s character is shown panicking and struggling to survive under the rubble of a landslide.