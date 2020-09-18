Malayalam TV actor Sabarinathan passes away

Sabarinathan was 43. (Photo: Alice Christy/Instagram)

Popular Malayalam TV actor Sabarinathan passed away on Thursday night following a cardiac arrest. He was 43.

Sabarinathan was part of the television industry for about 15 years. He became a household name thanks to his performance in serials like Sabarimala Swami Ayyappan and Minnukettu. He was also a key member of the Association Of Television Media Artistes (ATMA).

Members of the TV fraternity have expressed shock over the demise of Sabarinathan.

Actor Archana Suseelan wrote on her Instagram page, “Can’t believe. RIP.” She shared screen space with Sabarinathan in Paadatha Painkili.

Actor Alice Christy posted on Instagram “Sabari chetta… I can’t even believe that you are no more in this world…. You are one of those people with whom I have worked for so many years chetta…. Heartbroken …. Heartfelt condolences… We will miss you chetta (sic)”

Sabarinathan is survived by his parents Ravindran Nair and Thangamani, his wife Shanti and two daughters, Bhagya and Bhumika.

