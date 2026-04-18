Malayalam television actor Siddharth Venugopal dies at 41 after prolonged illness

Malayalam television actor Siddharth Venugopal has passed away after a prolonged illness. He was 41. Siddharth’s demise has come as a shock to fans and colleagues alike, with many from the industry expressing grief and paying tribute to the late actor.

Actor Seema G Nair shared the news of Siddharth’s passing on Facebook. She wrote, “All hopes have faded… popular serial actor Siddharth Venugopal has journeyed to a painless world… for the past two years I fought for you, even when my mind and body were exhausted, I kept running to bring your life back… today God decided that you shouldn’t suffer anymore… I can’t bear it Siddharth, I am breaking down.”