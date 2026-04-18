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Malayalam television actor Siddharth Venugopal dies at 41 after prolonged illness
Siddharth Venugopal’s demise has come as a shock to fans and colleagues alike, with many from the industry expressing grief and paying tribute to the late actor
Malayalam television actor Siddharth Venugopal has passed away after a prolonged illness. He was 41. Siddharth’s demise has come as a shock to fans and colleagues alike, with many from the industry expressing grief and paying tribute to the late actor.
Actor Seema G Nair shared the news of Siddharth’s passing on Facebook. She wrote, “All hopes have faded… popular serial actor Siddharth Venugopal has journeyed to a painless world… for the past two years I fought for you, even when my mind and body were exhausted, I kept running to bring your life back… today God decided that you shouldn’t suffer anymore… I can’t bear it Siddharth, I am breaking down.”
Many actors from the Malayalam television industry paid tribute to the late actor. Kishore Sathya wrote, “Another artist has been lost too soon. Siddharth Venugopal was a familiar face to audiences through television serials. He had been battling cancer for some time. Our beloved Seema G Nair had been taking care of his health. The film industry has always stood by many people, including the late Sharanya, for their medical needs. I pray for Siddharth’s soul to rest in peace, and bow my head in gratitude to Seema G Nair’s kind heart.”
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Siddharth is survived by his mother and younger brother. Hailing from Chalakudy in Thrissur, he developed his love for acting during his college days. He began his journey in showbiz as a presenter before transitioning into acting and starring in television shows. He was known for his work in shows like Kasthooriman and Bhagyajathakam.
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