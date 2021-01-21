scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, January 21, 2021
Must Read

Malayalam stars unite to announce Tovino Thomas’ Anveshippin Kandethum

Anveshippin Kandethum is directed by Darwin Kuriakose and written by Jinu Abraham.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: January 21, 2021 1:20:01 pm
Anveshippin Kandethum tovino thomasTop stars of Malayalam film industry announced Tovino Thomas' next titled Anveshippin Kandethum. (Photos: Tovino Thomas/Instagram)

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas turned a year older. On the occasion of his 32nd birthday, the A-list stars of the film industry came together to announce his next film, which has been titled Anveshippin Kandethum.

Mohanlal, Kunchacko Boban, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Asif Ali, Unni Mukundan, Antony Varghese, Anoop Menon together revealed the title of the movie, which will be helmed by newcomer Darwin Kuriakose.

The poster suggests that Anveshippin Kandethum is likely to be a suspense thriller. There are multiple roads and rolling landscapes in a foggy backdrop. The film could also be set in a different period. The film is written by Jinu Abraham. Cinematographer Gireesh Gangadharan and editor Saiju Sreedhar are also part of the film’s technical crew.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The makers of Anveshippin Kandethum have roped in composer Santhosh Narayanan to take care of the film’s music. The movie will mark Santhosh’s debut in the Malayalam film industry.

Meanwhile, Tovino has multiple projects in various stages of making. He has a superhero movie called Minnal Murali, action thriller Kala, director Aashiq Abu’s Naradhan, period film Ajayante Randam Moshanam, director Dijo Jose Antony’s Pallichattambi, Albey’s Bhoomi, director KS Bava’s Karachi 81 and a horror thriller 563 St Charles Street.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Meanwhile, he has completed shooting for Kaanekaane, which is directed by Manu Ashokan of Uyare fame. The film stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, Shruti Ramachandran and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the supporting cast.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

salman khan, hina khan, gauahar khan, asim riaz
12 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jan 21: Latest News

Advertisement