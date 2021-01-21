Malayalam stars unite to announce Tovino Thomas’ Anveshippin Kandethum

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas turned a year older. On the occasion of his 32nd birthday, the A-list stars of the film industry came together to announce his next film, which has been titled Anveshippin Kandethum.

Mohanlal, Kunchacko Boban, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Asif Ali, Unni Mukundan, Antony Varghese, Anoop Menon together revealed the title of the movie, which will be helmed by newcomer Darwin Kuriakose.

The poster suggests that Anveshippin Kandethum is likely to be a suspense thriller. There are multiple roads and rolling landscapes in a foggy backdrop. The film could also be set in a different period. The film is written by Jinu Abraham. Cinematographer Gireesh Gangadharan and editor Saiju Sreedhar are also part of the film’s technical crew.

The makers of Anveshippin Kandethum have roped in composer Santhosh Narayanan to take care of the film’s music. The movie will mark Santhosh’s debut in the Malayalam film industry.

Meanwhile, Tovino has multiple projects in various stages of making. He has a superhero movie called Minnal Murali, action thriller Kala, director Aashiq Abu’s Naradhan, period film Ajayante Randam Moshanam, director Dijo Jose Antony’s Pallichattambi, Albey’s Bhoomi, director KS Bava’s Karachi 81 and a horror thriller 563 St Charles Street.

Meanwhile, he has completed shooting for Kaanekaane, which is directed by Manu Ashokan of Uyare fame. The film stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, Shruti Ramachandran and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the supporting cast.