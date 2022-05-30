Malayalam singer Edava Basheer collapses during live show, dies

Malayalam playback singer Edava Basheer passed away on Saturday night while performing live on stage at a function in Kerala. He was 78. Edava was a special guest at an event, which was held in Alleppey’s Pathirappally to mark the 50th anniversary of the popular music troupe Bhima’s Blue Diamond Orchestra. Basheer was part of the troupe during its initial days and he was invited to be part of the celebrations.

Basheer was performing the Hindi song ‘Mano ho thum’ and he dramatically collapsed on the stage at the end of the song. He was rushed to the nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Basheer leaves behind an illustrious career in stage performance. He is considered one of the pioneers who popularised the culture of gumamela among the masses in Kerala. After being part of several orchestra troupes, he launched Kollam Sangeethalaya Ganamela troupe in 1972. And he had continued to sing during various celebrations and festivals.

Basheer had also sung a few songs for the mainstream Malayalam cinema. He made his debut in cinema by singing ‘Veena Vaayikkum’ in director Adoor Bhasi’s 1978 movie Raghuvamshami. He was also known for singing ‘Azhithira Malakal Azhalinte Malakal’ song along with Vani Jayaram for the movie Mukkuvane Snehicha Bhootham. But, it was his stage shows that made him a popular name among the Malayalis lies worldwide.

Basheer was trained in classical music. He regularly performed at temple festivals and he travelled across the world to perform live shows with his music troupes.

Basheer is survived by his wives Rasheeda and Rehna and four children Ullas, Beema, Umesh, and Ushus Seetta. His funeral was held at at Kadappakada Juma Masjid Kabarishthan on Sunday.