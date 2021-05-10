Malayalam screenwriter Dennis Joseph passes away

Dennis Joseph passed away on Monday evening. (Photo: Safari/YouTube)

Malayalam screenwriter-director Dennis Joseph passed away on Monday evening at a private hospital in Kottayam following a heart attack. Besides scripting popular films like Nirakkoottu, Rajavinte Makan, Shyama, New Delhi, No.20 Madras Mail, Kottayam Kunjachan, Akashadoothu, Palayam, and F.I.R, Dennis Joseph also helmed five movies, including Mammootty-starrer Manu Uncle which won the National Film Award for Best Children’s Film. More details awaited.

