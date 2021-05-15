Malayalam police procedural Operation Java releases on ZEE5

Due to the strict lockdown restrictions following the second wave of Covid-19 in India, many theatres shut down, resulting in the premature departure of some movies from screens.

One such film is the Malayalam police procedural Operation Java, which hit Kerala theatres in February this year. Despite it being received positively by the audience and critics alike, many did not get an opportunity to watch the movie on the big screen. However, there is good news for film buffs.

Operation Java is now streaming on ZEE5.

Helmed by debutant director Tharun Moorthy, Operation Java stars Vinayakan, Shine Tom Chacko, Balu Varghese, Lukman, Mathew Thomas, Mamitha Biju, Irshad Ali, Alexander Prasanth, Binu Pappu, Johny Antony, Dhanya Ananya and Vineetha Koshy. It follows a team of Kochi-based police officers tackling cybercrimes. Critics heaped praise on the film, particularly singling out the good performances across the board.