scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, May 15, 2021
Most read

Malayalam police procedural Operation Java releases on ZEE5

Malayalam movie Operation Java stars Shine Tom Chacko, Balu Varghese, Lukman Lukku, Vinayaka and Dhanya Ananya.

Written by Komal RJ Panchal | Mumbai |
May 15, 2021 11:49:13 am
Operation JavaOperation Java is streaming on ZEE5.

Due to the strict lockdown restrictions following the second wave of Covid-19 in India, many theatres shut down, resulting in the premature departure of some movies from screens.

One such film is the Malayalam police procedural Operation Java, which hit Kerala theatres in February this year. Despite it being received positively by the audience and critics alike, many did not get an opportunity to watch the movie on the big screen. However, there is good news for film buffs.

Operation Java is now streaming on ZEE5.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Helmed by debutant director Tharun Moorthy, Operation Java stars Vinayakan, Shine Tom Chacko, Balu Varghese, Lukman, Mathew Thomas, Mamitha Biju, Irshad Ali, Alexander Prasanth, Binu Pappu, Johny Antony, Dhanya Ananya and Vineetha Koshy. It follows a team of Kochi-based police officers tackling cybercrimes. Critics heaped praise on the film, particularly singling out the good performances across the board.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

hina khan new photos still from music video song Patthar Wargi miss dad
Patthar Wargi: Hina Khan looks gorgeous in new stills from music video

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 15: Latest News

Advertisement
x