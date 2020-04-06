Malayalam music composer MK Arjunan passes away

MK Arjunan was 84. MK Arjunan was 84.

Malayalam music composer MK Arjunan passed away in Kochi on Monday morning. He was 84.

In a career spanning over 50 years, MK Arjunan has composed many timeless Malayalam songs.

It is believed that he gave the first break to music greats like AR Rahman and YS Yesudas.

The members of the music fraternity and Malayalam film industry are mourning the demise of MK Arjunan.

“My heartfelt condolences …. many of your tunes are etched in my memory, your artistry has shaped up many generations of music lovers! Your absence is a vacuum…. RIP (sic),” tweeted Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty.

Due to the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, many have already expressed regret that they won’t be able to pay their respects in person to the legendary music composer.

