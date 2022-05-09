Malayalam movies to watch this weekend: Puzhu, Meri Awas Suno and Jo & Jo

Three varied movies will release this Friday. After a long gap, Mammootty will be seen playing a negative character in debutant director Ratheena’s movie Puzhu. Manju Warrier, Jayasurya and Ssivada will be seen in family entertainer Meri Awas Suno, directed by Prajesh Sen. Nikhila Vimal, Naslen K Gafoor and Mathew Thomas will share screen space in comedy entertainer Jo & Jo, directed by Arun D Jose.

Let’s look at this week’s releases in detail.

Puzhu

Puzhu’s teaser and trailer hints at a realistic slow burning drama about the troubled relationship between a father and son. After a long gap, Mammootty will be seen playing a negative role – a toxic father. The film also stars Parvathy in the lead role. Puzhu is jointly written by Harshad, Sharfu and Suhas. The movie will stream on SonyLIV from May 13.

Meri Awas Suno

Written and directed by G Prajesh Sen, the film has Jayasuriya playing a radio jockey named Shankar. Going by the trailer, it would be safe to assume that the movie will be a family entertainer which tells the story of human relationships and friendship. Manju Warrier and Su Su Sudhi Valmeekam fame Sshivada will play an important role in the movie. M Jayachandran will compose the music for the film. Meri Awas Suno will hit screens on May 13.

Jo & Jo

Directed by Arun D Jose, out-and-out comedy entertainer Jo & Jo tells the story of a brother and sister named Jomol and Jomon. While Nikhila Vimal and Mathew Thomas will play the sister and brother, respectively, Naslen K Gafoor will play an important role in the film. The movie is set during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Jo & Jo will release in theatres on May 13.