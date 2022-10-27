Ahead of Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, Malayalam movies which put the spotlight on a woman’s role in marriage

The official teaser of Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey that was released recently hit more than 2 million views. It offers a glimpse into what the movie is likely to be about – the life of a newly married couple. However, there is more to the teaser than that description can capture. It begins with a reluctant man expressing the young woman’s wish to continue her studies post-marriage. The groom’s family is obviously not happy about this.

Movies in Malayalam have long-dealt with marriage as a genre – from Vadakkanokkiyantram (1989), Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala (1998) to Kali (2016) and Halal Love Story (2020). In recent times, movies that bring the audience’s attention to a woman’s role in a marriage have received much acclaim.

Here is a list of some movies that were vocal about the life of a woman in marriage.

The Great Indian Kitchen (2021)

The movie revolves around a woman (Nimisha Sajayan) who is married into a conservative family. She is expected to prioritise attending to her husband (Suraj Venjaramoodu) and father-in-law’s needs and making sure that they are comfortable in every way. The camera follows her around as she does her daily chores — from making tea in the morning to cleaning the kitchen at night. Interestingly, the movie also focuses on other women characters – like the mother-in-law and the house help. While the female protagonist’s mother-in-law seems to have gotten used to the fact that she is expected to serve her husband, the protagonist herself goes through a transition. Her wish to work is subtly turned down by the men (in this case, her husband and father-in-law). When she goes through her monthly menstrual cycle, she is expected to stay indoors and not do daily chores, lest the household becomes ‘impure’. The film culminates in an ending where the woman decides not to tolerate this disrespect and simply moves out of the house. The movie is a reflection of every patriarchal household. It is also shot with almost no background music that lends reality to the arduous grind that housewives have to go through every day.

Sara’s (2021)

Sara’s trails the life of Sara (Anna Ben) – an ambitious girl who wants to direct a film of her own. She also dreads the idea of having children of her own. Sara agrees to marry the love of her life but is also wary of other responsibilities that come with marriage. Although the couple share their responsibilities in life in an understanding manner, things take a turn when Sara becomes pregnant. Sara, who had already made it clear to her husband (Sunny Wayne) that she didn’t want children, is at crossroads when the family mounts pressure on her to keep the baby. With her dream of directing a film also within close reach at this point in her life, Sara struggles to come to terms with her decision. The movie is a reflection of how women have to struggle to assert their rights on their own reproductive system and how society has a larger say when it comes to the same.

How Old Are You (2014)

The Manju Warrier-starrer depicts the life of a housewife. Nirupama Rajeev (Manju Warrier) is married to Rajeev (Kunchacko Boban). Rajeev views his wife as less intelligent than him and lacking in ambition, a view that’s also shared by their daughter. She even has a fainting fit in front of the President of India and jokes mount on her. Nirupama finds that her life has worsened when her husband and daughter leave for Ireland without her. Nirupama, who was active in student politics and served as an inspiration during her school years, rediscovers herself when she gets an opportunity to invest in terrace gardening and growing vegetables. Her friend Susan also inspires her to stand up for herself. What follows is a very confident Nirupama – a woman whose husband finally realises her worth and a daughter who looks up to her. The film was remade in Tamil with 36 Vayadhinile as the title and actress Jyotika playing the protagonist.

Ramante Edenthottam (2017)

Malini (Anu Sithara), a talented dancer, is married to Elvis (Joju George) who is in the film business. Elvis is portrayed as an unfaithful husband who also blames his wife for everything that goes wrong in the household. Life changes for Malini when the family visits Vagamon. She is attracted to Raman (Kunchacko Boban), the owner of a resort there and who also proves to be a good friend. Raman notices the disrespect that Elvis has for Malini and encourages her to follow her dreams of being a dancer. Raman, who is a widower, also starts to have feelings for Malini. Elvis eventually finds out about this and when he does, he has a fit in which he abuses Malini. The film ends in Malini getting a divorce and moving out to start her life afresh on her own.

Bangalore Days (2014)

While marriage is part of this movie about three cousins – played by Dulquer Salmaan, Nazriya Nazim and Nivin Pauly – it plays out significantly in Divya’s (Nazriya Nazim) life. Divya is married to Das (Fahadh Faasil) who is struggling with a troubled past. Divya’s bubbling personality is in contrast with Das’, who is a strict disciplinarian. Das is the dominant husband who hardly empathises with his wife’s feelings. Although Divya is supported emotionally by her cousins, she is also constantly expected to “behave”. Their relationship matures into an understanding one when she helps Das come to terms with his past.