Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Visudha Mejo’s release postponed due to Kerala’s torrential rains

Visudha Mejo was set to hit screens on August 5. The film stars Lijo Mol Jose and Mathew Thomas in the lead roles.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: August 3, 2022 7:50:42 pm
Visudha MejoA still from Visudha Mejo.

Just two days before release, the makers of Visudha Mejo, starring Lijo Mol Jose and Mathew Thomas in the lead roles, have decided to postpone it owing to torrential rains.

“The release of Visudha Mejo has been postponed due to heavy rain. The new release date will be announced soon. Please stay safe,” said the filmmakers in a statement.

This is the second film event to be postponed in light of the downpour that Kerala has been witnessing in the last few days. A flood-like situation also looms large in various districts of the state.

Earlier, the Kerala government announced its decision to postpone Kerala State Film Awards’ prize distribution ceremony due to the rain. The event was set to take place on August 3.

Visudha Mejo was set to hit screens on August 5. The film is helmed by Kiran Antony from a script written by Dinoy Paulose. It is bankrolled by Jomon T. John, Vinod Shornur and Shameer Muhammed.

Judging from the trailer, Visudha Mejo seems like a romantic comedy that revolves around two childhood friends. The promo packed a lot of feel-good moments and grand romantic gestures oozing countryside innocence. It also seems to explore the fun and rewarding relationship between two siblings. Mathew Thomas seems to be once again playing a happy-go-lucky teenage brother with his own romantic problems.

First published on: 03-08-2022 at 07:50:03 pm

